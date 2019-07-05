Toggle Menu
Wimbledon 2019: Nick Kyrgios serves up the talking points in his clash against Rafael Nadalhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/tennis/wimbledon-2019-talking-points-nick-kyrgios-rafael-nadal-5817454/

Wimbledon 2019: Nick Kyrgios serves up the talking points in his clash against Rafael Nadal

In what was a gruelling battle between Nick Kyrgios and Rafael Nadal, the 43rd seed divided the audience with his intense show of passion and moments of chaos in the second round Wimbledon match on Thursday.

Nick Kyrgios lost to Rafael Nadal in the second round of Wimbledon on Thursday after four intense sets filled with head-turning moments. (Reuters)

When Nick Kyrgios and Rafael Nadal faced off in a second round “grudge” match at Wimbledon on Thursday, there was no shortage of drama. Kyrgios did ultimately fall to the Nadal, losing the match 6-3, 3-6, 7-6, 7-6, but there was plenty to talk about even after the game was over.

There were incredible rallies and drop shots, an under-arm ace, ice cold stares and a live call on Instagram that ensured the four-setter was among the most talked about in this year’s Wimbledon.

UNDER-ARM GRACE:

After losing a challenge on his first serve during the first set, Kyrgios blasted a 143mph (230kph) second serve-ace. Unsettling Nadal with the ferocity of the shot. Then Kyrgios followed it up with a gentle under-arm ace.

Nadal shook his head in disbelief, and picked up the ball from inside his court with a smile on his face. Earlier this year, he had a taste of the same from Kyrgios in the Mexican Open at Acapulco in March.

KYRGIOS vs UMPIRE:

The Australian also had a go at the umpire, Damien Dumusois, during the match and complained about the amount of time his opponent was taking between the serves.

“It’s stupid. Nah, don’t talk to me. You’re so biased. These dudes take 40 seconds between every serve. Don’t tell me to play within the rules if he doesn’t play within the rules,” he told the umpire.

Kyrgios was warned by Dumusois for “unsportsmanlike conduct” after his deliberate forehand into Nadal’s chest, which hurt the 2019 French Open champion. But Kyrgios didn’t let up and said, “Bro, you’re no one in the scheme of things. You feel like you’re important, it’s very cute. You have no idea what’s going on. You’re a disgrace.”

Advertising

This is not the first time that the fiery Australian has gone overboard with his complaints to the match officials. Last month he was fined almost $20,000 (£15,700) for accusing a line-judge of “match-rigging” during a first-round Queen’s Club Championships clash with Roberto Carballes Baena.

PRESS-CONFERENCE TO REMEMBER:

After the match the seated crowd rose to applaud both tennis players, but Kyrgios still had more to offer during the post-match press conference. The first question that he faced as soon as he sat down before a sea of reporters, he was asked whether his trip to a pub the night before the match had affected his game.

Sporting a poker face, the Australian replied to the reporter, “No, and you look way too excited to ask that question. You must have a really boring life.”

Although, he did lighten up the mood like he did in his first-round match against Jordan Thompson when he joked about his serve while the match was going on, when he recognised another reporter from the pub that he had gone to on Wednesday night.

He was short of patience and almost crude in his reply when asked about the incident of targeting the 33-year-old Spaniard’s body during the match. “Why would I apologise? I won the point? I mean, the dude has got how many slams, how much money in the bank? I think he can take a ball to the chest, bro. I’m not going to apologise to him at all,” he said.

“Yeah, I was going for him. Yeah, I wanted to hit him square in the chest. Like, he’s got decent hands,” he continued sarcastically.

But, he did end the press-conference by showing sportsmanship by appreciating his opponent’s brilliance.

BROTHERLY MISCHIEF ON INSTAGRAM:

After getting over with the honest press-conference, he had joined his brother Christos Kyrgios on an Instagram Live while drinking, where Christos unabashedly abused his brother’s opponent, Nadal by name-calling him.

Kyrgios, even admitted to mocking Nadal at several times during the game on the video. “Bro every time he hit a good shot, I turned to my box and was like ‘yep, goodbye Ralf’,” Kyrgios said.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

Within 24 hours of the match itself, Kyrgios showed how he can live upto his reputation of being eccentric, but his talent was also for everyone to see, most of all, Rafael Nadal. The 18-time-Grand Slam winner was full of praise for Kyrgios in his post-match conference.

Kyrgios’ ability to go toe-to-toe with the World No. 2 even impressed the tennis greats like Boris Becker and Mats Wilander. Despite his exit in the second round, he is not done yet at Wimbledon, as he still has a first round mixed doubles clash with American partner Desirae Krawczyk, against the pair of Jennifer Brady and Marcus Daniell out on Court 18 late on Friday.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 World Cup 2019: Cricketers, fans hit out at Pakistan’s ‘lack of intent’ in Bangladesh match
2 Wasim Akram says Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik can have farewell dinner, not match
3 India vs Sri Lanka Preview: All eyes on Dhoni as India look to solve middle-order crisis