Toggle Menu
Wimbledon 2019: Simona Halep stuns Serena Williams to win maiden titlehttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/tennis/wimbledon-2019-simona-halep-stuns-serena-williams-to-win-maiden-title-5828104/

Wimbledon 2019: Simona Halep stuns Serena Williams to win maiden title

Simona Halep won her first Wimbledon title, and only her second Grand Slam title after defeating Serena Williams in straight sets on Saturday.

Simona Halep with her maiden Wilmbledon trophy (Source: Twitter/@usopen)

Serena Williams’ wait for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title goes on after Simona Halep stunned the off-key American 6-2 6-2 in a one-sided Wimbledon final on Saturday.

An inspired Halep took full advantage of an error-strewn display by seven-times champion Williams to become the first Romanian to win the Wimbledon title.

The 27-year-old Halep broke serve in the opening game and raced into a 4-0 lead. She remained rock solid throughout and Williams simply could not respond.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

There were signs that Williams was finding her range in the second set but Halep was undaunted and reeled off the last five games, the contest ending after Williams buried a forehand into the net after 56 minutes.

It is the second year running that Williams arrived in the final seeking to match Margaret Court’s record 24 singles majors. Last year she failed to get a set against Angelique Kerber. She then went on to lose the U.S. Open final.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 India vs North Korea Football Live Score, Intercontinental Cup 2019 Live Streaming: India leak three early goals
2 World Cup 2019: England skipper Eoin Morgan predicts low-scoring final
3 Ravindra Jadeja was heartbroken after India’s defeat in World Cup semifinal, reveals his wife