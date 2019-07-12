Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic overcomes Roberto Bautista Agut to enter sixth final

Defending champion Novak Djokovic defeated Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut in the first of the Wimbledon’s semi-final match on Friday. The Serbian came through a tough match against the Spaniard Agut on Centre Court by 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. This is his sixth appearance in the Grand Slam final.

Djokovic, a five-time champion, will play either Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal on Sunday for the title.

Djokovic was broken once in the second set, allowing Bautista Agut to even the score. But the top-seeded Serb saved two break chances in the third set. The third set was closely contested. Djokovic went on to win the third set after winning a 45-shot rally against the Spaniard.

Back to defend his crown… Reigning champion @DjokerNole advances to his sixth #Wimbledon final where he’ll bid to win a fifth title after beating Roberto Bautista Agut pic.twitter.com/OYtfSUC7Hv — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 12, 2019

Djokovic won easily in the fourth, though he needed five match points in the final game to close it out. With the victory, Djokovic has reached his 25th Grand Slam final. He won 15 of the previous 24.

“I had to dig deep,” Djokovic said. “I got a bit tight and it was a very important probably first four or five games of the second set. That was where the match could have gone both ways, but thankfully it went my way.”