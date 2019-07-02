Toggle Menu
Live Scorecard
315/9 (50.0)
West Indies
vs
338/6 (50.0)
Sri Lanka
Full Scorecard Commentary
Live Sri Lanka vs West Indies Highlights: Sri Lanka defeat Windies by 23 runs
Wimbledon 2019: Prajnesh Gunneswaran loses to Milos Raonic in first roundhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/tennis/wimbledon-2019-prajnesh-gunneswaran-loses-to-milos-raonic-in-first-round-5809736/

Wimbledon 2019: Prajnesh Gunneswaran loses to Milos Raonic in first round

The left-handed Prajnesh, who made his maiden appearance at the Wimbledon, had his chances but unforced errors proved costly against Milos Raonic.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran crashed out of Wimbledon (Source: Twitter/@ddsportschannel)

India’s top singles player Prajnesh Gunneswaran Monday crashed out of the Wimbledon Championships after going down in straight sets to world number 17 Milos Raonic of Canada.

The 29-year-old Indian, ranked 94 in the world, lost 6-7 (1) 4-6 2-6 to 15th seed Raonic. It was Prajnesh’s third first round exit after losing in the opening round at both Australian Open and French Open.

The left-handed Prajnesh, who made his maiden appearance at the Wimbledon, had his chances but unforced errors put paid to his hopes.

He fought really hard in the opening set. He seemed solid on serve for six games but dropped the first set in the tiebreak. The experienced Raonic converted the first of five set points to take it 7-6(1) in 42 minutes.

Advertising

The match didn’t reach this intensity after the opening set as Raonic walked away with it to enter the second round.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

Prajnesh was the only Indian in the singles main draw after Ramkumar Ramanathan and Ankita Raina bowed out after losing their respective second round qualifying matches. Saketh Myneni had lost in the first round of the qualifiers.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Southampton sign Danny Ings on permanent deal from Liverpool
2 India vs Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza unfazed by short Edgbaston boundary
3 Wimbledon 2019: Wayward Naomi Osaka sent packing in straight sets