Wimbledon 2019: Nick Kyrgios blasts 143mph second serve against Rafael Nadal, follows it up with underarm ace

Nick Kyrgios and Rafael Nadal are playing out an intense second round Wimbledon match at Centre Court on Thursday, and there have been plenty of incidents from the match. This is a rematch from Wimbledon 2014, when an unheralded Kyrgios had beaten Nadal.

Kyrgios blasted a 143mph (230kph) second serve-ace during the first set. This is the fastest serve of any sort during the tournament so far and the second fastest second serve in ATP history. Kyrgios was angry after losing a challenge on his first serve and then smashed down the unstoppable second serve.

Only Ivo Karlovic’s 144mph effort at the 2007 Legg Mason Classic has topped it, according to ATP statistics.

Kyrgios went to the opposite extreme moments later, with a gentle under-arm ace.

Nick Kyrgios aces Nadal with an underarm serve! #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/wKH7N85j9J — TennisMatrix 🎾 (@Tennis_Matrix) July 4, 2019

Rafael Nadal seemed to be as amused as the crowd at Kyrgios’s underarm serve, picking up the ball with a smile after it. In the Mexican Open earlier this year, Kyrgios performed several underarm serves on way to beating Nadal.

Nadal’s reaction after underarm ace pic.twitter.com/he4n2vJKlX — doublefault28 (@doublefault28) July 4, 2019

Kyrgios then complained to the umpire that Nadal was taking too much time between his serves, effectively slowing the match down.

“It’s stupid. Nah, don’t talk to me. You’re so biased. These dudes take 40 seconds between every serve. Don’t tell me to play within the rules if he doesn’t play within the rules,” he told the umpire.

A little later, Kyrgios was warned by the umpire for ‘unsportsmanlike conduct’, which led to some words being exchanged between the two.

Kyrgios was seen to have smashed a forehand – maybe deliberately, maybe not – into Nadal’s body. Nadal reacted to this by giving him a long hard look as Kyrgios walked away twirling his racquet.

Nadal took the first set 6-3 in 29 minutes before Kyrgios came into his own and took the second set 6-3. The third set was hotly contested but Nadal prevailed 7-5 in the set tie-break.