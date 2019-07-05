Wimbledon 2019: Karolina Pliskova sees off tricky Hsieh Su-wei, Caroline Wozniacki faces her end

Former world number one Karolina Pliskova served superbly to beat Hsieh Su-wei 6-3 2-6 6-4 on Friday and reach the Wimbledon fourth round for the second time.

Advertising

Czech third seed Pliskova fired down 14 aces on Court One to counter the unorthodox Hsieh’s fast feet and soft hands, securing victory in an hour and 46 minutes.

“I thought my serve was amazing today… I’d love to call myself a specialist on grass,” Pliskova said. “This year I’m doing better and I’ve made the second week.

“On grass she’s a very tough opponent, she’s done a good job the past couple of months and I’m just super pleased that I’ve made it,” added Pliskova, who lost to Hsieh in Dubai this year.

Advertising

“There’s nobody like this playing any more in the draw so I think I’ll feel much better in the next match after this test,” Pliskova added.

Both players started the opening set strongly before an unusually untidy game by world number 16 Hsieh allowed Pliskova to claim a break for a 5-3 lead.

That was the opening the 27-year-old needed as she switched gears and closed out the set with her sixth ace.

Hsieh responded with an early break in the second set to race 4-2 ahead and the 33-year-old Taiwanese saved four break points in the seventh game before taking the match into a decider.

Pliskova, who beat last year’s Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber in the Eastbourne final last week, put Hsieh on the back foot with searing groundstrokes early in the third set to break for a 3-1 lead.

Appearing less rattled by Hsieh’s variations as the match wore on, Pliskova staved off a late comeback attempt by Hsieh to close out victory.

Up next for Pliskova is Czech compatriot Karolina Muchova who beat 20th seed Anett Kontaveit 7-6(7) 6-3.

Caroline Wozniacki’s Wimbledon ends in grumbles

At first it had all looked so good for former world number one Caroline Wozniacki at Wimbledon on Friday.

The newlywed Dane raced into a 4-0 lead over China’s Zhang Shuai in their third round clash on Court Two.

But that was as good as it got. From there she slipped, via a rambling, rumbling grumble about Hawk-Eye, to a 6-4 6-2 defeat.

“I thought there was a few ones that I saw way differently,” the 28-year-old said, referring to her ongoing irritation with the line-call verification system.

“But it is what it is. You can’t really change a Hawk-Eye call. You just have to move on, know what it is. That’s really it. I mean, at this point it doesn’t matter. It is what it is. Maybe the Hawk-Eye was right. Maybe I just saw it wrong. I don’t know.

“Obviously when you think you’ve won the point and then have to replay, that can be frustrating.”

More frustrating, however, must have been letting slip such a commanding lead with barely a whimper. In her last tournament she had let slip a 5-2 final set lead to lose to Aryna Sabalenka at Eastbourne.

But Wozniacki had a swift answer to questions about her form. “I think she played better, and that’s really it,” she said.

Diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis at the end of last season, Wozniacki has struggled for consistency this term – reaching the final at Charleston in April, but following that up with first round defeats in three of the subsequent four tournaments.

For Zhang, who becomes the first Chinese woman to reach the Wimbledon fourth round since Peng Shuai five years ago, the victory over the 14th seed marked her first win over a top-20 player all year.

This year’s run to the fourth round marks a major upturn in Wimbledon fortunes for the 30-year-old, who had never won a main draw match since her first attempt at qualifying in 2010.

“Can you believe I never win one match before 2019?” she posted on Twitter. “Thanks very much all crowd to visiting and supporting.”

Advertising

Zhang will next face either Viktorija Golubic or Dayana Yastremska for a spot in the quarter-finals.