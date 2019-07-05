Toggle Menu
Wimbledon 2019: Guido Pella wins against Kevin Anderson in straight setshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/tennis/wimbledon-2019-guido-pella-wins-against-kevin-anderson-in-straight-sets-5817645/

Wimbledon 2019: Guido Pella wins against Kevin Anderson in straight sets

The 29-year-old, who beat the runner-up of last year's Wimbledon, 6-4 6-3 7-6(4), will play Canada's Milos Raonic next for a place in the quarter-finals.

Argentina’s Guido Pella celebrates winning his third round match against South Africa’s Kevin Anderson (Reuters)

Argentine Guido Pella pulled off a major upset at Wimbledon on Friday, beating fourth seed and 2018 finalist Kevin Anderson in straight sets to reach the last-16 of a Grand Slam for the first time.

The 29-year-old, who beat the big-serving South African 6-4 6-3 7-6(4), will play Canada’s Milos Raonic next for a place in the quarter-finals.

“I don’t know how to describe this moment,” an emotional Pella said. “This match was unbelievable for me. I was focused the entire match and it was amazing.

“My mind is in the right place. I’m playing much more aggressively than previous years. I’m confident. I just need to continue to fight for every point.

Advertising

“To be in the second week is an unbelievable feeling.”

Anderson, runner-up to Novak Djokovic last year, arrived at the All England Club after an injury-hit season due to a troublesome right elbow and his serve-and-volley game was derailed by a lack of sharpness at key moments.

Pella, the 26th seed, made a nervy start, saving two break points in his opening service game on Centre Court before settling into his stride.

He kept the 6ft 8in (2.03 metres) Anderson, the tallest man to play a Wimbledon final, guessing with a dizzying array of shots, including his backhand slice, and made 13 unforced errors compared to 29 from his opponent.

There was little to choose between the two in the opening set until Anderson’s first serve deserted him with the score level at 5-5.

Anderson had reached the third round without his serve being broken, but Pella turned the screws at the right moment, converting his fourth set point to claim the opener when the South African netted a forehand.

That rattled Anderson, who came out swinging at the start of the second set, but the 33-year-old’s timing was off and Pella broke again to race into a 3-0 lead.

Anderson clawed a break back when Pella sent a backhand volley wide with the court at his mercy, but the Argentine broke again and served out the set to take a 2-0 lead.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

Anderson, who hit 14 aces and 40 winners, fought on grimly to send the third set into a tiebreak, but Pella kept his composure, winning a stunning exchange of volleys that brought the crowd to its feet to earn two match points before claiming the biggest win of his career.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 FIFA plans to expand Women’s World Cup to 32 teams
2 Wimbledon 2019: Divij Sharan reaches pre-quarters of men’s doubles
3 World Cup 2019: Team management has made it clear that I will bat No. 7, says Dinesh Karthik