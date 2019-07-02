Toggle Menu
Wimbledon 2019: Austrian fifth seed Dominic Thiem suffers Sam Querrey defeathttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/tennis/wimbledon-2019-austrian-fifth-seed-dominic-thiem-suffers-sam-querrey-defeat-5811596/

Wimbledon 2019: Austrian fifth seed Dominic Thiem suffers Sam Querrey defeat

Thiem, the fifth seed, reached the French Open final for the second year running last month but his heavy topspin game is less effective on grass and Querrey took full advantage to win 6-7(4) 7-6(1) 6-3 6-0.

Austria’s Dominic Thiem reacts during his first round match against Sam Querrey of the U.S. (Reuters)

The exodus of men’s seeds continued at Wimbledon on Tuesday as Austrian Dominic Thiem exited in the first round for the third time in six visits, beaten by American Sam Querrey.

Thiem, the fifth seed, reached the French Open final for the second year running last month but his heavy topspin game is less effective on grass and Querrey took full advantage to win 6-7(4) 7-6(1) 6-3 6-0.

The big-serving Querrey, who reached the semi-finals in 2017 and also beat Novak Djokovic in the third round in 2016, fired down 22 aces as he turned the match around.

Thiem lost heart in the deciding set which whizzed by in 20 minutes, Querrey finishing him off with another ace.

He is the third top-10 player to fall in the men’s first round after sixth seed Alexander Zverev and seventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas bowed out on Monday.

Advertising

The result was all the more impressive for Querrey who only returned to action at Eastbourne last week, reaching the final, after being sidelined by injury since April.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

“I know grass is not his favourite surface but he is still a great player who reached the French Open final a few weeks ago so I felt like the pressure was on him,” Querrey, who will face Cristian Garin or Andrey Rublev next, said.

“It meant I could swing freely.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Wimbledon 2019: Defending champion Angelique Kerber outclasses tricky compatriot
2 Arsenal sign Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli on long-term deal
3 Wimbledon 2019: Lucky 13 as Ashleigh Barty continues winning streak