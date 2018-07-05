Wimbledon 2018: Simona Halep, Novak Djokovic in action on Day 4

Tennis – Wimbledon – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain – July 3, 2018. Romania’s Simona Halep celebrates winning her first round match against Japan’s Kurumi Nara. REUTERS/Toby Melville Tennis – Wimbledon – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain – July 3, 2018. Romania’s Simona Halep celebrates winning her first round match against Japan’s Kurumi Nara. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Top seed Roger Federer’s bid for a ninth Wimbledon title gathered momentum after he cruised into the third round with a 6-4 6-4 6-1 win over Slovakian world number 73 Lukas Lacko on Wednesday. The 36-year-old Swiss did not face a single break point and struck 48 winners as he extended his winning streak to 26 successive sets at the All England Club.

Federer will next face Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff, who edged past Croatia’s Ivo Karlovic in five sets. Seven-time champion Serena Williams proved too powerful for Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova in a 6-1 6-4 win as she continued her steady progress on her return to Wimbledon, having missed last year’s event after taking a maternity leave.

Serena’s sister Venus also progressed into the third round, but was forced to fight back from a set down to beat Romanian qualifier Alexandra Dulgheru 4-6 6-0 6-1. The top seeds in the women’s draw continue to tumble as Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki suffered a 6-4 1-6 7-5 defeat by Russian Ekaterina Makarova. The Dane became 11th women’s seed to exit on the first three days of the championships.

Order of play on the main show courts on the fourth day of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Thursday.

Centre Court

Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan) v 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain)

22-Johanna Konta (Britain) v Dominika Cibulkova (Slovakia)

21-Kyle Edmund (Britain) v Bradley Klahn (U.S.)

Court One

3-Marin Cilic (Croatia) v Guido Pella (Argentina) (Cilic leads 6-3 6-1 3-4)

1-Simona Halep (Romania) v Zheng Saisai (China)

5-Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina) v Feliciano Lopez (Spain)

Taylor Fritz (U.S.) v 4-Alexander Zverev (Germany)

Court Two

Katie Boulter (Britain) v 18-Naomi Osaka (Japan)

8-Kevin Anderson (South Africa) v Andreas Seppi (Italy) (Anderson leads 6-3 6-7(5) 6-3 1-1)

Horacio Zeballos (Argentina) v 12-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

Bernard Tomic (Australia) v 24-Kei Nishikori (Japan)

3-Garbine Muguruza (Spain) v Alison Van Uytvanck (Belgium)

