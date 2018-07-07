Follow Us:
Friday, July 06, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector Sponsored

Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector
  • Wimbledon 2018: Serena Williams on a roll as she roars into last 16

Wimbledon 2018: Serena Williams on a roll as she roars into last 16

Seven-times champion Serena Williams moved ominously into the last 16 at Wimbledon when she recovered from a sluggish start to beat France's Kristina Mladenovic 7-5 7-6(1) on Friday.

By: Reuters | Published: July 7, 2018 12:17:58 am
Related News

 

Wimbledon 2018 Serena Williams looked sluggish initially and trailed 5-3 but the 36-year-old flicked the switch and reeled off six games in a row. (Source: USA Today)

Seven-times champion Serena Williams moved ominously into the last 16 at Wimbledon when she recovered from a sluggish start to beat France’s Kristina Mladenovic 7-5 7-6(1) on Friday.

The American, seeded 25, looked sluggish initially and trailed 5-3 but the 36-year-old flicked the switch and reeled off six games in a row as Mladenovic wilted in the heat.

To her credit Mladenovic recovered her poise and had a chance to break the Williams serve at 4-4 in the second set.

Williams slammed the door shut though and piled on the pressure when Mladenovic served at 5-6.

Mladenovic saved one match point with a graceful forehand winner and forced a tiebreak but there was no stopping Williams as she steamed through it like an express train.

She brought up another match point with a 12th ace and finished it off with her 13th. Williams has now won 17 consecutive matches at Wimbledon including the 2015 and 2016 titles.

She missed last year’s tournament because she was pregnant with daughter Alexis Olympia.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
If I don’t get an answer from BCCI about why I haven’t got even an India A call in the last four years, then what’s the point of giving me awards 