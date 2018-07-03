Wimbledon 2018: Roger Federer wins hearts by giving young fan headband after first round match

Roger Federer obliges to a request by a young fan. (Source: AP) Roger Federer obliges to a request by a young fan. (Source: AP)

Roger Federer made a fan’s day as he opened his Wimbledon campaign, obliging to a request by a young fan who requested for his headband. The defending champion beat Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic 6-1, 6-3, 6-4 on Monday in the first round of Wimbledon 2018.

Finishing the match in an hour and 19 minutes, the Swiss great came across a young girl in the stands while signing autographs for fans. The girl was holding a banner saying, “Roger can I have your headband please!!”

Federer, looking for his ninth Wimbledon title, obliged to the girl’s request and handed his headband to her. The video of the 36-year-old has gone viral on social media.

A post-match interviewer told Federer that he could expect more requests in coming matches after fulfilling the young girl’s wishes. To that, Federer replied, “Yes, they want a watch, a car, a racket, a shirt, they can have it all at this point,” Federer said.

The only things unfamiliar about Federer were his clothes. He wore a Uniqlo outfit for the first time after ending his career-long apparel partnership with Nike. But it clearly had no effect on his game. He never faced a break point and showed off the full repertoire of shots that has made him the most successful male player at Wimbledon.

