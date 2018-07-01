Wimbledon 2018 Live Tennis Streaming: When and where to watch Wimbledon Live on TV, time in IST

Wimbledon 2018 Live Streaming Tennis: Roger Federer is the defending champ. (Reuters Photo) Wimbledon 2018 Live Streaming Tennis: Roger Federer is the defending champ. (Reuters Photo)

Wimbledon 2018 Live Streaming: The third Grand Slam of the season gets underway at the All England Club on July 2. Wimbledon 2018 will see the likes of Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Juan Martin del Potro play in London for the next two weeks. Maria Sharapova, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Simona Halep are the stars on the women’s singles side. Federer and Muguruza are the defending champions coming into the tournament. Andy Murray has withdrawn from the tournament citing a hip injury.

When is Wimbledon 2018 starting?

Wimbledon 2017 starts on July 2, Monday at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. It is played in London, England. The tournament is the only Grand Slam on grass.

What time does Wimbledon 2018 start?

Play begins at 11 AM local time or 4.30 PM IST on all courts. The coverage begins at 4 PM. There is no separate morning or evening session – unlike Australian Open or US Open. Play continues till late in Indian time zone with London enjoying plenty of daylight during the summer.

Which TV channel will do the live broadcast of the Wimbledon 2018?

Wimbledon 2018 will air on Star Sports Network – Star Sports Select 1 and HD. After 25 years, former India player Vijay Amritraj will not be part of the special guest duties alongside Alan Wilkins.

Where will the Wimbledon 2018 be broadcast online?

Wimbledon 2017 will be broadcast online on Star Sports’ digital property Hotstar. One can also follow live scores, updates and results on IndianExpress.com.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd