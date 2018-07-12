Wimbledon 2018 Day 9 Highlights: Roger Federer knocked out, Nadal sets up Djokovic date

Novak Djokovic will play Kei Nishikori.

Being scheduled to play last on Court One on ‘Manic Monday’ is something Novak Djokovic is getting rather used to – and also getting rather fed up with. A year after his 2017 fourth round match was postponed by 24 hours into what is a designated ‘rest day’ for the men, he narrowly avoided suffering the same fate again. With South African Kevin Anderson taking almost 3-1/2 hours to tame French showman Gael Monfils in a four-set thriller in the previous match, Djokovic was left with about two hours of daylight to complete his match against Karen Khachanov if wanted to avoid coming back on Tuesday again. It was not until he walked off court after booking his place in the quarter-finals that he heard how close he had come to being bumped off Monday’s schedule. “Post-match I heard that the organisers were planning to cancel my match if Monfils and Anderson went to a fifth. Luckily for me it didn’t happen,” Djokovic said after he romped to a 6-4 6-2 6-2 win to reach the last eight for a 10th time.

(Reuters)