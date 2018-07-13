Wimbledon Live Tennis Score, Men’s semi-final Live Streaming: Kevin Anderson 2-2 John Isner in first set

Wimbledon 2018 Live Tennis Score, Men’s Singles semi-finals: We are into the semi-finals of Wimbledon 2018. In the first match of the day, America’s John Isner will face off against South Africa’s Kevin Anderson. This is the first Wimbledon semis for both, and Isner leads the head to head 8-3. In the second match of the day, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will renew their rivalry. They’ve played each other 51 times, but not as deep into a grand slam since the 2014 French Open final. In head to head records, Djokovic leads 26-25. Catch live scores and updates as Wimbledon reaches semi-finals stage.
Live Blog
Wimbledon 2018 Live Tennis Score, Day 11 Live Streaming: Men's singles semi-finals Live
John Isner and Kevin Anderson are on Centre Court, competing for a place in the Wimbledon final. Their rivalry is a unique one as it dates back to the college days. The duo have competed against each other 11 times as pros - but never on the big stage. Reflecting on the battle, Isner said, "There could be a little mental aspect in our match. I say that because our rivalry, what have you, goes back way before the pro tour. We played each other in college probably three, four, five times. We played each other a bunch on the pro tour". Isner, who is yet to drop serve at the tournament, has hit 160 aces compared to Anderson's 123.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
That was a mammoth game. Anderson saves three break points in a 13-minute game. Isner has the first break point of the afternoon then wastes two break points. But Anderson sends down his fourth ace of the match. And he holds for 2-1
In the first set it is Anderson 1-1 Isner. Isner leads the tournament ace charts with 161 and sends down his first of the day before holding to 15.
John Isner and Kevin Anderson are on court. Anderson to serve first in the semi-final. Ready, play!
Hello and Good Evening! Welcome to our live coverage of Wimbledon. We're reached the fag end of the tournament and there are two new faces in the mix. Kevin Anderson and John Isner have made the last four and they have done so in rather surprising fashion. Isner got the better of former finalist Milos Raonic and Anderson had the bigger coup by beating eight-time champion Roger Federer.
In the second semi-final of the day, Djokovic will be up against Nadal in renewal of their famed rivalry. Nadal has gone past the fourth round for the first time since 2011. And he's here after beating Del Potro in a five set classic. Djokovic, on the comeback trail, has done remarkably well to be s consistent in the tournament. Expect plenty of fireworks. And maybe a five setter.