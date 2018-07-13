Wimbledon Live Tennis Score, Men’s semi-final Live Streaming: Kevin Anderson 2-2 John Isner in first set

Wimbledon Live

Hello and Good Evening! Welcome to our live coverage of Wimbledon. We're reached the fag end of the tournament and there are two new faces in the mix. Kevin Anderson and John Isner have made the last four and they have done so in rather surprising fashion. Isner got the better of former finalist Milos Raonic and Anderson had the bigger coup by beating eight-time champion Roger Federer.

In the second semi-final of the day, Djokovic will be up against Nadal in renewal of their famed rivalry. Nadal has gone past the fourth round for the first time since 2011. And he's here after beating Del Potro in a five set classic. Djokovic, on the comeback trail, has done remarkably well to be s consistent in the tournament. Expect plenty of fireworks. And maybe a five setter.