Wimbledon 2018 Live Score, Day 7 Live Tennis Streaming: Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal play on Manic Monday

Wimbledon 2018 Live Score, Day 7 Live Tennis Streaming: There are plenty of traditions at Wimbledon – the all-white clothing, strawberries, middle Sunday and what follows is Manic Monday with all the players in action on Day 7 of the grass court major. While Roger Federer and Serena Williams are expected to progress into the quarters, Rafael Nadal would be reminded of last year’s match where he lost on the same day. Federer faces Frenchman Adrian Mannarino for a place in the quarter-finals while Serena faces Evgeniya Rodina. Nadal will be up against Jiri Vesely. Novak Djokovic, Angelique Kerber, Juan Martin Del Potro and John Isner are among other players also in action.
Live Blog
Wimbledon 2018 Live Score, Day 7 Live Score and Updates:
Wimbledon 2018, Day 7 Schedule and Live Results:
Men's singles: Gael Monfils vs. Kevin Anderson (8); Karen Khachanov vs. Novak Djokovic (12); John Isner (9) vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas (31); Mackenzie Mcdonald vs. Milos Raonic (13)
Women's singles: Angelique Kerber (11) vs. Belinda Bencic; Jelena Ostapenko (12) vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich; Julia Goerges (13) vs. Donna Vekic; Camila Giorgi vs. Ekaterina Makarova; Su-Wei Hsieh vs. Dominika Cibulkova; Alison Van Uytvanck vs. Daria Kasatkina (14)
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Looking forward today, Nadal takes on Canada's Jiri Vesely third up on Centre Court. Last year, Nadal was pushed to five sets at this stage by Gilles Muller and crashed out losing 13-15 in the fifth. Today also a left-hander and a big serving player who can serve and volley. Repeat?
Only top 10 seed remaining in the women's draw, Pliskova has dropped the opening set vs Kiki Bertens 6-3. The seed no. 7 is in danger of going out, causing another upset as Kiki Bertens leads 6-3, 3-0 on Court 2
Jelena Ostapenko fought back from 5-2 down to win the first set against Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-6. Meanwhile, Cibulkova breaks serve to take the set Hsieh.
Kiki Bertens has taken the opening 6-3 over Karolina Pliskova. Is another big player headed out of Wimbledon? Meanwhile, Sasnovich, serving for the set, has been broken by Ostapenko to make it 5-5. The Latvian coming from 2-5 down to level things.
Play underway on four courts: Camila Giorgi vs. Ekaterina Makarova, Su-Wei Hsieh vs. Dominika Cibulkova, Jelena Ostapenko (12) vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich and Karolina Pliskova vs Kiki Bertens
Hello and Good Afternoon! Thanks for joining us in our continued live coverage of Wimbledon. Time for Manic Monday! All the big guns in action today as well as many who have caused upsets in the first week. Reminder: Only one top 10 seed remaining in the women's singles draw is Karolina Pliskova