Follow Us:
Monday, July 09, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector Sponsored

Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector
  • Wimbledon 2018 Live Score, Day 7 Live Tennis Streaming: Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal play on Manic Monday
Live now

Wimbledon 2018 Live Score, Day 7 Live Tennis Streaming: Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal play on Manic Monday

Wimbledon 2018 Live Score, Day 7 Live Tennis Streaming: Stay tuned for live scores and updates on 'Manic Monday' at Wimbledon.

By: Sports Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 9, 2018 5:17:21 pm
Wimbledon Live Score Wimbledon Live Score, Day 7 Live: Centre Court action begins with Roger Federer taking on Adrian Mannarino. (Source: Reuters)

Wimbledon 2018 Live Score, Day 7 Live Tennis Streaming: There are plenty of traditions at Wimbledon – the all-white clothing, strawberries, middle Sunday and what follows is Manic Monday with all the players in action on Day 7 of the grass court major. While Roger Federer and Serena Williams are expected to progress into the quarters, Rafael Nadal would be reminded of last year’s match where he lost on the same day. Federer faces Frenchman Adrian Mannarino for a place in the quarter-finals while Serena faces Evgeniya Rodina. Nadal will be up against Jiri Vesely. Novak Djokovic, Angelique Kerber, Juan Martin Del Potro and John Isner are among other players also in action.

Live Blog

Wimbledon 2018 Live Score, Day 7 Live Score and Updates:

17:17 (IST) 09 Jul 2018
Nadal last Manic Monday

Looking forward today, Nadal takes on Canada's Jiri Vesely third up on Centre Court. Last year, Nadal was pushed to five sets at this stage by Gilles Muller and crashed out losing 13-15 in the fifth. Today also a left-hander and a big serving player who can serve and volley. Repeat?

17:11 (IST) 09 Jul 2018
Pliskova drops set

Only top 10 seed remaining in the women's draw, Pliskova has dropped the opening set vs Kiki Bertens 6-3.  The seed no. 7 is in danger of going out, causing another upset as Kiki Bertens leads 6-3, 3-0 on Court 2

17:09 (IST) 09 Jul 2018
Ostapenko fights to win first set

Jelena Ostapenko fought back from 5-2 down to win the first set against Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-6. Meanwhile, Cibulkova breaks serve to take the set Hsieh.

16:51 (IST) 09 Jul 2018
Around the courts

Kiki Bertens has taken the opening 6-3 over Karolina Pliskova. Is another big player headed out of Wimbledon? Meanwhile, Sasnovich, serving for the set, has been broken by Ostapenko to make it 5-5. The Latvian coming from 2-5 down to level things. 

16:17 (IST) 09 Jul 2018
Action underway

Play underway on four courts: Camila Giorgi vs. Ekaterina Makarova, Su-Wei Hsieh vs. Dominika Cibulkova, Jelena Ostapenko (12) vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich and Karolina Pliskova vs Kiki Bertens

16:05 (IST) 09 Jul 2018
Wimbledon Day 7

Hello and Good Afternoon! Thanks for joining us in our continued live coverage of Wimbledon. Time for Manic Monday! All the big guns in action today as well as many who have caused upsets in the first week. Reminder: Only one top 10 seed remaining in the women's singles draw is Karolina Pliskova

Wimbledon Live Wimbledon 2018 Live: Rafael Nadal will be third on Center Court. (Source: Reuters)

Wimbledon 2018, Day 7 Schedule and Live Results: 

Men's singles: Gael Monfils vs. Kevin Anderson (8); Karen Khachanov vs. Novak Djokovic (12); John Isner (9) vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas (31); Mackenzie Mcdonald vs. Milos Raonic (13)

Women's singles: Angelique Kerber (11) vs. Belinda Bencic; Jelena Ostapenko (12) vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich; Julia Goerges (13) vs. Donna Vekic; Camila Giorgi vs. Ekaterina Makarova; Su-Wei Hsieh vs. Dominika Cibulkova; Alison Van Uytvanck vs. Daria Kasatkina (14)

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd