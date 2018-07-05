Wimbledon 2018 Live Score Day 4 Live Streaming: Rafael Nadal, Simona Halep in action on Day 4

Wimbledon Live Score, Day 4 Live Updates: An exciting tennis action is in store on Day 4 of Wimbledon with Rafael Nadal set to play against Mikhail Kukushkin. Britain’s Kyle Edmund will also be in action and he will face Bradley Klahn. French Open winner Simona Halep will face Zheng Saisai in Court 1 while Alexander Zverev will be up in action against Taylor Fritz. Novak Djokovic is also scheduled to play on Thursday and he will be up against Horacio Zeballos. Garbine Muguruza will take on Alison Van Uytvanck on Day 4. Catch Live scores and updates of the Day 4 of Wimbledon 2018.
Live Blog
Wimbledon 2018 Live Score, Day 4 Live Score and Updates: Top seed Roger Federer’s bid for a ninth Wimbledon title gathered momentum after he cruised into the third round with a 6-4 6-4 6-1 win over Slovakian world number 73 Lukas Lacko on Wednesday. The 36-year-old Swiss did not face a single break point and struck 48 winners as he extended his winning streak to 26 successive sets at the All England Club. Federer will next face Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff, who edged past Croatia’s Ivo Karlovic in five sets. Seven-time champion Serena Williams proved too powerful for Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova in a 6-1 6-4 win as she continued her steady progress on her return to Wimbledon, having missed last year’s event after taking a maternity leave.
Eugenie Bouchard has lost the first set to Ashleigh Barty 6-4. Naomi Osaka win first set against K Boulter. Angelique Kerber wins first set against C Liu.
Order of play on the main show courts on the fourth day of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Thursday.
Centre CourtMikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan) v 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain)22-Johanna Konta (Britain) v Dominika Cibulkova (Slovakia)21-Kyle Edmund (Britain) v Bradley Klahn (U.S.)
Court One3-Marin Cilic (Croatia) v Guido Pella (Argentina) (Cilic leads 6-3 6-1 3-4)1-Simona Halep (Romania) v Zheng Saisai (China)5-Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina) v Feliciano Lopez (Spain)Taylor Fritz (U.S.) v 4-Alexander Zverev (Germany)
Court TwoKatie Boulter (Britain) v 18-Naomi Osaka (Japan)8-Kevin Anderson (South Africa) v Andreas Seppi (Italy) (Anderson leads 6-3 6-7(5) 6-3 1-1)Horacio Zeballos (Argentina) v 12-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)Bernard Tomic (Australia) v 24-Kei Nishikori (Japan)3-Garbine Muguruza (Spain) v Alison Van Uytvanck (Belgium)