Wimbledon 2018 Live Score Day 4 Live Streaming: Rafael Nadal, Simona Halep in action on Day 4

Wimbledon Live Score, Day 4 Live Updates: An exciting tennis action is in store on Day 4 of Wimbledon with Rafael Nadal set to play against Mikhail Kukushkin. Britain’s Kyle Edmund will also be in action and he will face Bradley Klahn. French Open winner Simona Halep will face Zheng Saisai in Court 1 while Alexander Zverev will be up in action against Taylor Fritz. Novak Djokovic is also scheduled to play on Thursday and he will be up against Horacio Zeballos. Garbine Muguruza will take on Alison Van Uytvanck on Day 4. Catch Live scores and updates of the Day 4 of Wimbledon 2018.