Wimbledon 2018 Live Score Day 4 Live Streaming: Rafael Nadal, Simona Halep in action on Day 4

Wimbledon 2018 Live Score, Day 4 Live Score and Updates: Top seed Roger Federer’s bid for a ninth Wimbledon title gathered momentum after he cruised into the third round with a 6-4 6-4 6-1 win over Slovakian world number 73 Lukas Lacko on Wednesday. The 36-year-old Swiss did not face a single break point and struck 48 winners as he extended his winning streak to 26 successive sets at the All England Club. Federer will next face Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff, who edged past Croatia’s Ivo Karlovic in five sets. Seven-time champion Serena Williams proved too powerful for Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova in a 6-1 6-4 win as she continued her steady progress on her return to Wimbledon, having missed last year’s event after taking a maternity leave.