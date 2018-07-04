Wimbledon 2018 Live Score Day 3 Live Streaming: Roger Federer, Serena Williams to headline Day 3

Wimbledon 2018 Live Score Day 3 Live Updates: An action-packed Day in Wimbledon is in store on Wednesday with Karolina Pliskova set to take on Victoria Azarenka. Roger Federer, who is touted to be one of the favourites to win this year will also face Lukas Lacko. Serena Williams, who returned to Wimbledon after a year’s hiatus will face Viktoriya Tomova. Caroline Wozniacki will also be in action along with Venus Willaims in Show Court. They will face Alexandra Dulgheru and Ekaterina Makarova, respectively. Catch Live scores and updates of Wimbledon Day 3.
Live Blog
Wimbledon 2018 Live Score, Day 3 Live Score and Updates
Wimbledon 2018 Live Score, Day 3 Live Score and Updates: On Wednesday, it will be the second round of the men’s and women's singles matches with Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Roger Federer, Karolina Pliskova and Victoria Azarenka in action,. Carolina Wozniacki will also play their second match along with Agnieszka Radwanska, who will face Lucie Safarova. Marin Cilic will also play his second match against Guido Pella.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Lucas Pouille is on the road to victory as he has won two sets 6-4, 6-4 against Dennis Novak.
Madison Keys wins first set against L Kumkhum in Women's SIngles match. On the Men;'s side, Milos Raonic won first set against J Millman 7-6 (7-4)
CENTRE COURT - SHOW COURT
Karolina Pliskova (CZE) [7] 65 vs Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 68
Roger Federer (SUI) [1] 1 vs Lukas Lacko (SVK) 3
Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) 102 vs Serena Williams (USA) [25] 104
No.1 COURT - SHOW COURT
1 Alexandra Dulgheru (ROU) 77 vs Venus Williams (USA) [9] 80
2 Ekaterina Makarova (RUS) 126 vs Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) [2] 128
3 Marin Cilic (CRO) [3] 33 vs Guido Pella (ARG) 36
No.2 COURT - SHOW COURT
1 John Millman (AUS) 45 vs Milos Raonic (CAN) [13] 48
2 Agnieszka Radwanska (POL) [32] 121 vs Lucie Safarova (CZE) 124
3 Andreas Seppi (ITA) 30 vs Kevin Anderson (RSA) [8] 32
4 Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) 85 vs Barbora Strycova (CZE) [23] 88
No.3 COURT - SHOW COURT
1 Katie Swan (GBR) 70 vs Mihaela Buzarnescu (ROU) [29] 72
2 Paolo Lorenzi (ITA) 22 vs Gael Monfils (FRA) 23
3 Thomas Fabbiano (ITA) 62 vs Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 63
4 Tatjana Maria (GER) 98 vs Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) 100
COURT 12 - SHOW COURT
1 Luksika Kumkhum (THA) 109 vs Madison Keys (USA) [10] 112
2 Sam Querrey (USA) [11] 17 vs Sergiy Stakhovsky (UKR) 19
3 John Isner (USA) [9] 49 vs Ruben Bemelmans (BEL) 52
4 Katerina Siniakova (CZE) 114 vs Ons Jabeur (TUN) 116
COURT 18 - SHOW COURT
1 Lucas Pouille (FRA) [17] 41 vs Dennis Novak (AUT) 44
2 Kiki Bertens (NED) [20] 73 vs Anna Blinkova (RUS) 76
3 Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [31] 57 vs Jared Donaldson (USA) 60