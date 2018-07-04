Wimbledon 2018 Live Score Day 3 Live Streaming: Roger Federer, Serena Williams to headline Day 3

Wimbledon 2018 Live Score Day 3 Live Updates: Serena Williams returned to Wimbledon. (Source: Reuters) Wimbledon 2018 Live Score Day 3 Live Updates: Serena Williams returned to Wimbledon. (Source: Reuters)

Wimbledon 2018 Live Score Day 3 Live Updates: An action-packed Day in Wimbledon is in store on Wednesday with Karolina Pliskova set to take on Victoria Azarenka. Roger Federer, who is touted to be one of the favourites to win this year will also face Lukas Lacko. Serena Williams, who returned to Wimbledon after a year’s hiatus will face Viktoriya Tomova. Caroline Wozniacki will also be in action along with Venus Willaims in Show Court. They will face Alexandra Dulgheru and Ekaterina Makarova, respectively. Catch Live scores and updates of Wimbledon Day 3.