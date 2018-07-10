Roger Federer or Sachin Tendulkar? Swiss great emulates SRT at Wimbledon

Sachin Tendulkar and Roger Federer are regarded as icons in their respective sports. Sachin Tendulkar and Roger Federer are regarded as icons in their respective sports.

The No. 1 seed Roger Federer, defeated Adrian Mannarino in the fourth round of the Wimbledon 2018 on Monday, with a 6-0, 7-5, 6-4 drubbing. It was an absolutely dominant performance from the Swiss tennis star, who is touted as being the favourite to lift the title this year. But during the first set, a unique style of shot caught Wimbledon’s attack. Leading 2-0 in the first set, Mannarino’s default serve was defended by Federer in an almost “cricket” style.

Wimbledon was quick to notice and in a tongue-in-cheek tweet, they asked ICC to rate Federer’s shot. “Ratings for @rogerfederer’s forward defence, @ICC?,” Wimbledon wrote in a tweet with a video of the defensive shot.

ICC was quick to respond to Wimbledon and the cricketing body joked about ranking Federer as the No. 1 Test batsmen in the World. ICC shared a screenshot of the Test batting rankings which showed the 20-time Grand Slam winner as the No. 1 batsmen in the World.

They further compared Federer’s shot with the defensive strokes played by cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and shared a meme showing Sachin Tendulkar meeting Roger Federer, describing the two as “greatness”.

When greatness recognises greatness 👌 pic.twitter.com/UB2hJli5gw — ICC (@ICC) 9 July 2018

The 36-year old Federer will meet eight seed Kevin Anderson in the quarterfinal on Wednesday. Anderson got past Gael Monfils 6-7 (4-7), 6-7 (2-7), 7-5, 6-7 (4-7)

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd