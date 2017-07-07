Follow Us:
Monday, July 7, 2017
Wimbledon 2017: Aggressive Caroline Wozniacki powers past Tsvetana Pironkova

Caroline Wozniacki's power game proved too much for Tsvetana Pironkova as she eased past her Bulgarian opponent 6-3 6-4 in their Wimbledon second-round clash. Wozniacki will face 38th ranked Estonian Anett Kontaveit in the next round.

Published: July 7, 2017 7:22:45 am
Wozniacki will face 38th ranked Estonian Anett Kontaveit in the next round. (Source: Reuters)
Caroline Wozniacki’s power game proved too much for Tsvetana Pironkova as she eased past her Bulgarian opponent 6-3 6-4 in their Wimbledon second-round clash on Thursday.

In a gruelling baseline duel, the Danish fifth seed’s bigger shots off both wings and her pinpoint accuracy as she hit the lines time and again proved to be decisive.

She largely had the measure of 29-year-old Pironkova, ranked 131, whom she had beaten in their four previous encounters.

It was not all brute power, however – Wozniacki also showed flashes of her deft touch as the match progressed, including a beautifully judged lob to break serve in the second set.

The Dane, who will face 38th ranked Estonian Anett Kontaveit in the next round, was happy with her performance.
“I feel like I’m hitting it (the ball) well. I thought I played aggressive, defended where I needed to,” said the 26-year-old, who has finished two seasons as world number one – 2010 and 2011 – but has never won a grand slam.

“I haven’t had any easy matches here this week yet. It’s only going to get tougher.”

