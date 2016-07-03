Wimbledon 2016: Leander Paes, Marcin Matkowski out after second round defeat

Leander Paes will now defend his mixed doubles title with Martina Hingis. Leander Paes will now defend his mixed doubles title with Martina Hingis.

There will not be Rohan Bopanna and Leander Paes face off in the men’s doubles event of the Wimbledon championships as Paes and Marcin Matkowski suffered a meek second round defeat at the hands of John Peers and Henri Kontinen.

The 10th seeded Finnish-Australian pair needed only 62 minutes to dispatch the Indo-Polish combine 6-3 6-2 in the second round.

The winners thus prevented a pre-quarterfinals clash of the two Indians, who will team up for the Davis Cup and Rio Olympics.

Paes and Matkowski had three break chances in the opening set but converted none. They lost their serve thrice in the match.

Now Peers and Kontinen will take on sixth seeds Bopanna and Romania’s Florin Mergea.

Paes will now defend his mixed doubles title with Martina Hingis. They have been seeded 16th and got a first round bye.

Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna have also got first round byes with their respective partners. Sania has paired with Ivan Dodig while Bopanna is playing with Anastasia Rodionova.

