‘I will always be a Grand Slam champion. Nobody can take that away from me’: Zverev

The Sunday evening in Paris ultimately brought solace for Germany’s Alexander Zverev, who finally became a Grand Slam winner after defeating Italy’s Flavio Cobolli in a five-set thriller to win the French Open 2026 men’s singles title.

Zverev overcame Cobolli 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-1 in the summit clash to become the first German man to win a Grand Slam since Boris Becker’s Australian Open triumph three decades ago.

An emotional Zverev said he would forever be a Grand Slam champion, adding that no one could take that away from him.

“Now no matter what happens, I will always be a Grand Slam champion, and nobody can take that away from me. Maybe that does give me some freedom. It does give me some – maybe my mind will just be a little bit calmer when I play a final, meaning that even if I lose it, I will still be a Grand Slam champion,” he said in a press conference after the win.