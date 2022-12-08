Why Roger Federer was not allowed into Wimbledon to have a cup of tea two weeks ago

Roger Federer, the 20-grand slam champion, laughs about it heartily on The Daily Show with host Trevor Noah but he did get a little flustered when he was not allowed to enter Wimbledon to have a cup of tea a couple of weeks ago.

Blame it on a well-meaning security guard who followed the rules and regulations of the club.

Federer is a member of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, the venue of the grass Grand Slam, by virtue of being a champion, but despite eight titles on the famed lawns he was asked for his membership card and stopped by a dutiful security officer.

Federer narrates his mini-ordeal with a sense of amusement. He was in Tokyo for a sponsor visit and then travelled to London to consult a doctor for a second opinion on his knee. Federer didn’t call Wimbledon in advance to say he would like to drop in for a cup of tea because he wasn’t sure he would have enough time before flying back home. But as luck would have it, after the doctor visit he had two hours to kill.

“I didn’t want to tell Wimbledon that I was going to be there because I didn’t know if I would have time to go by the club because I was going to fly home to the family. So the doctor’s appointment was done, and I looked at the watch. We got two hours… so let us quickly go have tea at Wimbledon. So I have not been at Wimbledon when the tournament is not on. So I drive upto the gate where usually guests come in. I get out and tell my coach, who was with me at that time, ‘I will go speak to the security lady and I have got this’,” Federer says.

But what followed next was something Federer didn’t expect. Being denied entry to the club must have come as a shock for Federer but he didn’t lose his cool but looked at the lighter side on the show.

“I was where the gate is and she was like do you have a membership card? Ok when you win Wimbledon you become a member automatically. Honestly the cards were at home somewhere and I have just been travelling. So I am like ‘no, I don’t have a membership card’ but I am a member and I was just wondering how I can get it. But she is like ‘but you have to be a member’. I am like ok, this is going to be difficult. So I have to start again right? So I tell her normally when I am here, I am playing. And I come in, in a different way and this is the first time I am here when the tournament is not on and I don’t know where to get it. So I am asking you where I can get it. So she says ‘the other side but you have to be a member’.

Federer who never boasts about his Grand Slam wins was forced to mention to the lady the number of Wimbledon Trophies he had at home. But the security guard was unrelenting.

“So I look at her one last time, and I am in a panic now and I still can’t believe I said that and I still feel bad about it. I looked at her and said ‘I have won this tournament eight times. Please believe me, I am a member. Where do I get in.” Federer at that point was so stunned that he admits he was unsure of the exact number of Wimbledon titles he had won.

Federer had to go back to his car and the coach asked him where do we get it. Federer says ‘don’t talk’.

However, it all worked out well for Federer and he did manage to have his cup of tea.

Federer drove around the club and went to another gate and was relieved when he was asked for a selfie by a fan when he stepped out.

“A random person walks up and says ‘oh Mr Federer, I can’t believe you are at Wimbledon. Can I take a photo and I am like ‘yessss’. And the security guards there said ‘Mr Federer, what are you doing here? Do you have your membership card? ‘No I don’t but is it possible to get it’.”

Thankfully for Federer they were willing to go the extra mile to get Federer into Wimbledon.

A few calls were made and soon Federer was inside having tea with the chairman and spent an hour at Wimbledon.

Federer says he thought of going to the other side and giving a wave to the security lady but decided against it.

“But I didn’t do it. When I said (to the lady security officer) that I won Wimbledon eight times, for a split second I wasn’t sure if it was eight anymore. I thought it was seven, was it eight! I never talk like this.”

Post retirement life

Federer says the switch from playing day in and day out to being retired hasn’t been difficult yet but he wants to see if he can be involved in tennis in any way. At the moment his priority is quality time with his kids and wife.

“I feel a little bad at the moment, it has been a super easy transition so far… I might fall off the cliff tomorrow who knows. The thing is I told so many people (there were requests) to reach out to me when I am retired. So now we have had to say no in a thousand different ways and messages. I feel bad about saying no but I feel I have to take the time to make the next move. I am still very busy and I have four children. Twin boys that are 8 and twin girls that are 13. Needs to be my priority with my wonderful wife Mirka. I am really looking forward to what is next. It is going super well. I want to see how I am involved in tennis in some shape or form, I want to see how it goes. There are not many jobs in tennis like in soccer or golf, I feel like they have many more. We are either a coach or a commentator.”