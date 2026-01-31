Why Novak Djokovic can fancy his chances of beating Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open final

Novak Djokovic sat across from journalists after his most resounding triumph in the last few years and thanked his detractors for lifting him out of his funk.

“I see there are a lot of experts all of a sudden that wanted to retire me or have retired me many times the last couple of years. I want to thank them all, because they gave me strength. They gave me motivation to prove them wrong, which I have tonight,” he said after his five-set victory over Jannik Sinner late on Friday. “For me, it’s not a surprise. I know what I’m capable of.”

He will likely not need to tap those specific sticking points for added motivation on Sunday, when he faces World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open final. Across a riveting second week in Melbourne Park, Djokovic’s standing in the men’s game has risen back to where it belongs, with his future looking bright again. After a slice of luck saw him reach the semis, an incredible, vintage performance against the two-time defending champion now sees him one match removed from, as he likes to say, creating more of “his own history.” Taking an already all-time great tennis career to even greater places is fuel enough to fire him up for another marathon performance.

Inter-generational rivalry

The narrative going into Sunday’s final is rich enough as it is, given the inter-generational rivalry of high intrigue these two established when Djokovic was still in his pomp, and Alcaraz was rising. But adding to the spice, elevating the already sky-high stakes, is that history beckons for either champion.

Australian Open 2025 Final History on the Line:Records at Stake What a victory would mean for each finalist 🇷🇸 Novak Djokovic Age 38 · Serbia Grand Slams 24 → 25 All-time record extension Australian Open Titles 10 → 11 Record-extending Melbourne crown 🇪🇸 Carlos Alcaraz Age 22 · Spain Major Titles 6 → 7 Completes the Career Grand Slam Historic Milestone Youngest Ever To win all 4 Major titles Head-to-Head 5 – 4 Djokovic Alcaraz Indian Express InfoGenIE

It is more pressing and authoritative for the 38-year-old veteran. Djokovic is seeking a record-extending 11th crown at Melbourne Park and a 25th Grand Slam singles title. Alcaraz, the 22-year-old from Spain who has already racked up an impressive CV, is looking to become the youngest player to complete the Grand Slam: winning each of the four Majors at least once. A 7th Major is on the line for him after he himself escaped in a five-set thriller, coming back to beat Alexander Zverev and a cramping body on Friday.

Fancying his chances

Djokovic’s fortunes have turned so dramatically over the past few days that he has every right to be fancying his chances coming into Sunday’s blockbuster clash. Unlike against Sinner, he does not have a daunting recent record against Alcaraz. The Spaniard crushed him in straight sets in a demoralising defeat at last year’s US Open. But it is the 38-year-old who beat him in their previous two matches: the Paris Olympics final and a brilliantly cunning victory in the quarterfinals in Melbourne last year. The Serb leads their overall head-to-head 5-4.

If this is to be a contest of endurance, the advantage is not squarely with Alcaraz either. A walkover and retirement earlier in the week have kept Djokovic fresh despite Friday’s five-setter. In fact, given Alcaraz’s physical issues, there is a greater question mark on his physicality.

From the baseline on Friday, Djokovic was supreme. He took everyone by surprise by deciding to match Sinner’s destructive power from the back of the court and outplayed him, eviscerating forehands and finding the kind of angles only he could find. His serve came up clutch in the big moments; his return was predictably lethal. Alcaraz does not have Sinner’s power but has greater guile and showmanship, the antidote for which Djokovic has found in the past.

Victory in Melbourne this fortnight would surely take a place among his greatest-ever triumphs. The 38-year-old is better placed than ever to break his recent duck at the Grand Slams. Such was the power of Djokovic’s triumph on Friday. No wonder he is thumbing his nose at those who wished for him to call it a day.