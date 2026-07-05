Who is Alexandra Eala, 21-year-old who stunned Wimbledon champ Swiatek?

It was only three years ago that Iga Swiatek, then the top-ranked player in the world and a three-time Roland Garros champion, handed out a graduation diploma to 18-year-old Alexandra Eala from Philippines at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca, Spain. The stars had undeniably written something special for that girl in the near future, as she rocked Centre Court on Saturday by beating Swiatek herself, now the defending champion at Wimbledon, in straight sets (7-6, 6-2), in the third round.

Born in the Quezon city of Philippines, Eala’s early years were spent training on a tennis court painted over a local basketball court, frequently having to avoid basketball hoops, due to the absence of traditional grass courts. Sporting genes run in the family as Eala’s mother Rizza Maniego-Eala, is a former competitive swimmer as well as a Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist while her brother, Miko, is a former collegiate player, with her late grandfather Roberto serving as her very first coach.

What started as more than just an avocation, soon turned into a passion that took her across the world. At 13, she was scouted after winning a tournament in France, after which she along with her elder brother, moved to Mallorca, Spain to train at the Rafa Nadal Academy as a full time scholar. It was here that she developed herself into one of today’s rising tennis stars. Years later, Eala continues to make history and set new heights for Filipino athletes. She is a blueprint that even childhood dreams can lead to greatness.

Long before her name appeared on leaderboards, she balanced her course study with a routine built around recovery, technical sessions, and some matches. Her full focus was towards drills and improving skills.

Learnings From The Court

Eala always describes her improvement in her journey happening because of a step-by-step process. She explains, how she doesn’t focus on the bigger successes, instead its a combination of all the little lessons that she takes from every match that allows her to constantly evolve as a player.

At the Rafa Nadal Academy, Joan Bosch, a veteran coach known for his work with former World No. 1 Carlos Moyá and Spain’s 2004 Davis Cup team, is one of the head coaches there who has since traveled with Eala on tour, helping her mentally prepare for elite competition and bringing decades of experience to her corner.

Professional Breakthrough

Although she had a decorated junior career (winning the 2022 US Open Girls’ Singles title), her first major breakthrough came at the 2025 Miami Open, where as a 19 year-old wildcard ranked world No. 140, she staged a historic run all the way to the WTA 1000 Semifinals, defeating some top tier Grand Slam champions on the way including Jelena Ostapenko, Madison Keys and her first ever upset over Iga Swiatek.

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She followed this historic run by reaching her first WTA singles final at the Eastbourne International and winning her maiden WTA 125 title in Guadalajara, catapulted her into the WTA Top 50 which earned her a nomination for WTA Newcomer of the Year.

If 2025 showed glimpses of her potential, then the 2026 grass court season has certainly proved that she belongs amongst the greats of this sport. She became the first-ever Filipino player to be seeded (No. 29) at a Grand Slam (Wimbledon) after reaching the Berlin Open semifinals.

Eala’s triumph over Swiatek

With her impressive victory over the Polish international, she became the first-ever Filipino in the Open Era to advance to the fourth round (the second week) of a Grand Slam, prompting tennis legend and her childhood idol Maria Sharapova to publicly crown her “a star”.

Emotional after this historic win, “I don’t know how to describe it. I made it to the second week of the slam and it’s amazing for me,” said Eala. She dedicated her win to that little girl who used to train in her ruffled socks, light up shoes and chubby cheeks.

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The 29th seed will meet the 2024 ​runner-up Jasmine Paolini in the next round on July 6.

Written by Madhav Sachdeva, an intern with the online sports desk.