Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

While You Were Asleep: Serena Williams retirement on hold after win, Kyrgios KOs Bonzi & Liverpool beat Newcastle 2-1

Any farewell has now been put on hold with Williams back on centre court on Thursday for a doubles match with older sister Venus Williams.

US Open, Serena WilliamsSerena Williams and Nick Kyrgios during their US Open matches; Liverpool's Fabio Carvalho in action against New Castle. (AP)

Playing more like a world number one than a player ranked outside the top 600, Serena Williams turned back the clock on Wednesday to stun world number two Anett Kontaveit 7-6(4) 2-6 6-2 and move into the third round of the U.S. Open, putting her retirement plans on pause. Defeat has always been hard to swallow for the fiercely competitive Williams and the 40-year-old American’s relentless will to win was on full display during an absorbing two hour 27 minute contest of unexpected high-quality, breathless intensity and drama. Williams had signalled her intention to retire earlier this month, saying she was “evolving away from tennis” but never confirming the U.S. Open as her final event.

Kyrgios KOs Bonzi in US Open slugfest

Australian Nick Kyrgios powered past Benjamin Bonzi to reach the third round of the U.S. Open with a hard fought 7-6(3) 6-4 4-6 6-4 win over the Frenchman on Wednesday. The big-serving Kyrgios struck 30 aces and won the final nine points of the match to end the punishing affair under the lights at Louis Armstrong Stadium. “His level today was incredible, I was not expecting an absolute war,” Kyrgios said in an on-court interview.

Nick Kyrgios, Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, serves to Benjamin Bonzi, of France, during the second round of the US Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Late Carvalho goal gives Liverpool 2-1 win over Newcastle

Fabio Carvalho scored eight minutes into stoppage time to give Liverpool a stunning 2-1 win over Newcastle United at Anfield in the Premier League on Wednesday. The Portuguese attacker celebrated his 20th birthday on Tuesday and came off the bench to complete Liverpool’s comeback from a goal down after they looked to be heading for a point. Having had a stuttering start to the season, Liverpool looked set for another frustrating night when Luis Diaz squandered a great chance, latching on to a superb pass by Roberto Firmino and taking the ball around keeper Nick Pope before spooning it over the bar from a difficult angle.

Singapore-born Tim David in Australia’s T20 World Cup squad

Singapore-born all-rounder Tim David has been named in Australia’s Twenty20 World Cup squad, while legspinner Mitchell Swepson has been omitted, Cricket Australia said on Thursday. T20 specialist David, who was raised in Western Australia, burst into the spotlight in the Pakistan Super League last season and has become hot property as a finishing batsman in global leagues. “Tim continues to establish himself with some quality performances in leagues around the world, earning a place in the squad,” selector George Bailey said in a statement.

01-09-2022
