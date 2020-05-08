Whenever husbands don’t perform, wives are blamed: Sania Mirza

Sania Mirza said she and Anushka Sharma understand the phenomenon of wives being blamed the most. (Instagram/Sania Mirza) Sania Mirza said she and Anushka Sharma understand the phenomenon of wives being blamed the most. (Instagram/Sania Mirza)

Sania Mirza said there is a “cultural issue” at play that makes people in the subcontinent blame women for men’s failures. Speaking with Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana on Thursday, she said Anushka Sharma, Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s wife, and she understand this the best.

“I think whenever our husbands perform, it’s because of them and when they don’t it’s because of us. I don’t know how that works,” said Sania in a video interaction with Indian cricketers Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana on their Youtube chat show “Double Trouble.”

The discussion came about when Sania was asked to speak about her ‘joru ka ghulaam’ tweet made during the Women’s T20 World Cup in March, when Mitchell Starc had missed a match to watch his wife Alyssa Healy play.

“It (the tweet on Starc) was funny because me and Anushka probably relate to this the most,” said Sania.

Sure thing !! God forbid it would be a guy from the subcontinent, the guy would be called a ‘joru ka ghulaam’ in one second 😅 good on you Mitchell 👍🏽 couple goals for sure!! #beentheredonethat 🤣 https://t.co/yl3ZlGFPkY — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) March 7, 2020

Sania said that the phenomenon of blaming women points to a cultural issue. “We are saying it as a joke but I think there is a much deeper issue. The deeper issue is that a woman can always be a distraction and not a strength. That’s a cultural issue we have to deal with. Oh ‘if your girlfriend is there or your wife is there, he must be distracted because he is going out for dinner’. That doesn’t even make any sense.

“When he (Starc) went back to his wife to watch the World Cup final and everybody was hailing him, I was trying to just picture Shoaib doing that for me and I was like, hell would have broken loose if that would have happened. They would have said that he is such a joru ka ghulam, he is going and watching a women’s cricket match.

“Anushka and I had a long conversation about it. We both were like, my goodness this is so true.”

