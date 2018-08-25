Follow Us:
Saturday, August 25, 2018
Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?
When it comes to fashion, you don’t want to be a repeat offender: Serena Williams jokes on catsuit ban

Serena Williams says her relationship with the French Open is fine despite the Grand Slam tournament's plan to ban her skin-tight black catsuit.

By: AP | Updated: August 26, 2018 12:12:02 am
Serena Williams Serena Williams was unseeded at the French Open after extended absence due to pregnancy of her daughter. (Source: Reuters)
Williams says she has spoken with the French Tennis Federation president, who said in Tennis Magazine the outfit would no longer be accepted.

Williams said Saturday she no longer needs to wear it because she found that compression tights also work to keep her blood circulating. She dealt with a health scare related to blood clots after giving birth to her daughter last Sept. 1, when she missed the U.S. Open.

She joked that “when it comes to fashion, you don’t want to be a repeat offender.”

Williams is back in the final Grand Slam tournament of the season and is the No. 17 seed. She could play sister Venus in the third round.

