‘I asked myself what would Novak do’: Medvedev booed by crowd after Djokovic comment

Top seed Daniil Medvedev battled back from two sets down and saved a match point against Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime to reach the Australian Open semi-finals with a 6-7(4) 3-6 7-6(2) 7-5 6-4 victory on Wednesday.

Medvedev had his back firmly up against the wall for much of an absorbing contest as Auger-Aliassime produced some stunning tennis at the Rod Laver Arena. But he simply refused to lie down as he overturned a two-set deficit for only the second time in his career to set up a Friday semi-final against Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Never count @DaniilMedwed out 🙅‍♂️ From two-sets-to-love down, the world No.2 completes the comeback to defeat Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-7(4) 3-6 7-6(2) 7-5 6-4 and advance to his second consecutive #AusOpen semifinal.#AO2022 pic.twitter.com/Pbel08qtGM — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2022

The 25-year-old Russian also channeled his inner Djokovic and even confessed to Jim Courier after the match that when he lost the second set he was reminded of the Serbian.

“When I lost the second set, I asked myself: what would Novak do in this situation?”, said Medvedev amidst strong boos from the crowd.

“I always pack my bags with a lot of spare equipment in case the match lasts up to six hours. When I entered, my bag was completely full. Now it is practically empty. That shows how long this game has been,” concluded Medvedev.

“I asked myself ‘what would Novak do?'” 😬 Fair to say Medvedev got a mixed reaction when he revealed his comeback inspiration! 😲#AusOpen – Live on Channel 9 and 9Now pic.twitter.com/WQRAgFtdu5 — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) January 26, 2022

Medvedev will play Friday against French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas in a rematch of last year’s semifinals at Melbourne Park. Medvedev won at the same stage last year but lost the final to Novak Djokovic.

(With Reuters Inputs)