What makes Jannik Sinner the undisputed favourite for the 2026 French Open

Jannik Sinner has beaten anyone and everyone that has fallen his way with a ruthlessness that suggests he is razor sharp heading into the French Open, starting Sunday.

Written by: Namit Kumar
6 min readMay 22, 2026 09:09 PM IST
Jannik Sinner french OpenJannik Sinner, of Italy, celebrates winning a point against Casper Ruud, of Norway, during the final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
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Let’s get the superlatives out of the way.

In the injury-induced absence of Carlos Alcaraz, his only equal at the summit of present-day men’s tennis, Jannik Sinner has been on a generational run. By becoming the first Italian to win their national open in 50 years last week in Rome, Sinner extended his winning streak to 29 matches. He joined Novak Djokovic in making history, becoming only the second player to have won each of the nine Masters 1000 events.

Sinner has beaten anyone and everyone – including Alcaraz in a final on clay – who have come his way with a ruthlessness that suggests he is razor sharp heading into the French Open, starting Sunday. In Paris, he is hoping to become just the eighth man in history to complete the Grand Slam (winning each of the four Major tournaments) in the Open Era.

While Alcaraz beat him to the feat at the Australian Open, becoming the youngest to do so, victory at Roland Garros will allow Sinner to pip him to what is arguably a greater achievement in their series of one-upmanship. He is aiming to become only the second player, once again after Djokovic, to win each of the 14 most significant tournaments in a tennis calendar: the nine Masters, the four Majors, and the year-end Finals. All at the ripe age of 24.

The achievements are staggering; Sinner has already gone places that eluded greats like Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Yet as he mounts his ascent to history at the French Open this fortnight, the object of equal fascination is his stark lack of competition.

According to the pre-French Open rankings, Sinner is 9,000 points ahead of second seed Alexander Zverev. For context, winning a Major awards 2,000 points. It is a gulf that illustrates Sinner’s dominance as much as it tells the story of a chasing pack that dithered and failed to take their opportunities during the establishment of the Sinner-Alcaraz duopoly.

The challengers

Consider his list of challengers. Zverev is the nailed-on favourite to reach the final by seeding and prestige alone, but his history of mental fragility suggests that the pressure of those expectations alone will be tough to deal with. He also enters the tournament in indifferent form, having been hammered by Sinner in their last nine matches.

Djokovic will invariably take some headlines and deserves a mention, especially after his resounding victory over Sinner in their five-setter at the Australian Open this year. But at 39, the Serb is not much more than a part-timer who makes special appearances at the Slams, often nursing physical issues and hoping for a miracle. He has played one match on clay this year: a first-round defeat to the World No. 71.

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Go further down the list, and an even more unlikely set of challengers emerge. Plucky fourth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime seems to be having a career revival after bursting onto the tour as a teenager, but he has shown no signs of Major-winning pedigree. The same can be said about fifth seed Ben Shelton, especially on his weakest surface of clay. Daniil Medvedev may enter the conversation; he did push Sinner quite hard in their semifinal in Rome last week. But his aversion to the surface of clay has reached internet meme-lore. He has also only won four matches in the last five Majors. Sinner’s compatriot Lorenzo Musetti may have been a sneaky pick, but injuries have kept him out of another Major, as they have for the much-hyped Briton Jack Draper.

Not since Djokovic in his pomp a decade ago, or Nadal’s god-like aura going into Roland Garros in the 2000s, has the build-up around a Major been so focused on one player. So, what if Sinner cracks? What if injury strikes at the wrong time or he succumbs under the burden of making history? Who is best positioned to take advantage? To pick a conventional contender, all signs point back to Djokovic: unquestionably an indictment of how weak the world’s current top 10 are if you take the two best players out of the reckoning.

There was good news and bad news for the Serb after Thursday’s draw. He will not have to face Sinner till the final but has to fend off big-serving home favourite Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the first round, and in a potential rematch of the 2023 final, might face Casper Ruud (who just reached the Italian Open final) in the fourth round.

Sinner has shown no signs of faltering under pressure. The circus-like atmosphere that follows a Major will put him and his bid for history under the spotlight, and in his current form, he remains overwhelmingly likely to get over the line. The question of ‘If not Sinner, then who?, however, could cause all sorts of chaos.

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Jannik Sinner is attempting to become the eighth player to complete the Grand Slam in Paris. More significantly, though, he aims to become only the second player in tennis history, after Novak Djokovic, to win each of the 14 most important events on the tennis calendar: the nine Masters 1000s, the four Majors, and the year-end ATP Finals.

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Sinner is on a 29-match winning streak that began back in March in Indian Wells. In that time, he has picked up five trophies, on two different surfaces, all at the Masters 1000 level.

Namit Kumar
Namit Kumar

Namit Kumar is a Senior Sports Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. He is known for his versatile reporting across several major sports disciplines. Professional Profile Specializations: He covers a wide variety of sports including tennis, football, cricket, and motorsports. Focus: His writing often delves into the finer details and technical analysis of the sports he covers. Social Media: You can find him on X (formerly Twitter) at @namitkumar_17. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Namit’s recent work focuses heavily on international cricket series and domestic tournaments, as well as high-profile global tennis events: International Cricket (India vs South Africa Series): "Intelligence, skill, and heart: How Arshdeep Singh took out Reeza Hendricks" (Dec 15, 2025) — A detailed analysis of Arshdeep's tactical comeback in the T20I series. "How India's seamers froze South Africa in chilly Dharamshala" (Dec 14, 2025). "Why India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and vice-captain Shubman Gill losing form, is the start of a blunt headache" (Dec 12, 2025) — An analytical piece on the statistics and form of India's leadership duo. "Quinton de Kock dismantles Indian bowling combination with silent savagery" (Dec 11, 2025). Domestic Cricket (Ranji Trophy): "Ranji Trophy: J&K conquer Kotla and Delhi for first time" (Nov 11, 2025) — Reporting on the historic first win for Jammu & Kashmir over Delhi in the tournament's history. "What makes J&K pacer Auqib Nabi special" (Nov 8, 2025) — A profile on the pacer's accuracy and swing. "Unearthing the next Virat Kohli still a while away but Delhi's young batting talent full of promise" (Oct 24, 2025). Tennis and Golf: "Jannik Sinner's winter-time madness: How Italian refined his game to beat Alcaraz" (Nov 17, 2025) — A deep dive into Sinner’s technical improvements following his US Open loss. "Everyone's come to watch Rory McIlroy but keep an eye out for 'people's champion' Tommy Fleetwood" (Oct 17, 2025). Football Tactics: "Why are long throw-ins giving football defenders and lawmakers a headache?" (Nov 2, 2025) — An analytical piece on the evolving strategies surrounding throw-ins in modern football. Reporting Style Namit is active in covering the Delhi sports scene, providing detailed match reports for international cricket matches and Ranji Trophy fixtures at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. He also provides on-the-ground reporting for happenings in the city, such as his recent coverage of the DP World India Championship golf event. Additionally, he actively writes on tennis, analysing matches and reporting on major events, especially during the Grand Slam tournaments. ... Read More

 

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