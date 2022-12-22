scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

What made Kyrgios and Osaka throw a challenge at Tom Brady and LeBron?

It's pickleball, as global sports icons swoop in to invest in teams of Major Pickleball League

Temperamental and immensely talented tennis star Nick Kyrgios has joined up with four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka as co-owners of a pickleball team – Miami PC.

The duo were two of several sports icons from other sports, to invest in the sport, a burgeoning fad that combines tennis, badminton and ping pong. Pickleball teams boast of the likes of NFL legend Tom Brady and NBA superstar LeBron James as admiring owners.

Wimbledon finalist, Kyrgios, took to Instagram to confirm he would be partnering Osaka in Miami and challenged them claiming to defeat Brady and James, who own franchises within the league. “We are coming for you,” he declared.

Pickleball, combines tennis, badminton and ping pong. Kevin Durant is another investor, linking up with a new team, the Brooklyn Aces, while Kyrgios and Osaka have also been joined by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Florida. Mesut Ozil owns DC team.

“Introducing the @miamipc,” Kyrgios wrote. “Big welcome to our draft picks… We are coming for you @kingjames [LeBron] @easymoneysniper [Durant] @tombrady.

Kyrgios might ” Just retire” If he wins Slam in 2023

Nick Kyrgios might “just retire” if he wins a grand slam in the upcoming 2023 season, he told reporters between matches at an exhibition event. “Hopefully I can win a Slam and just retire,” he said.

“Would I sign again? Honestly, I don’t know about it.

Never too comfortable with the piercing scrutiny, and always perceived to be viewing tennis as a burden despite his immense flair, Kyrgios added that attention got stressful.

“It took a lot of hard work this [2022] season, a lot of discipline and it seems the better you do, everyone wants a bit more of you and it becomes more stressful.

“But I had a lot of fun this season. And I’m finally just proud to say I made a Slam final and started to meet some expectations. I had a lot of fun, I enjoyed it, definitely felt better off and on the court.”

In October, Kyrgios had hinted at an early retirement, having stated he will “probably not” play past the age of 30

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 03:48:18 pm
#Politics | ‘Govt making excuses to stop yatra… scared of truth’: Rahul Gandhi after Union Minister’s letter

