What Djokovic and Alcaraz said ahead of the biggest sporting cynosure of Sunday – the history-laden Aus Open final

While an adductor-slash-cramps flared up during Carlos Alcaraz’s semifinal, Novak Djokovic entered the final that will give him his record 25th Slam with opponents literally crumbling, like Musetti. But the five-set semis for each of them meant neither finalist trained on Saturday, focusing on recovery instead.

“(Carlos) also had a big match, but he has 15-16 years on me. Biologically I think it’s going to be a bit easier for him to recover,” Djokovic said ahead of the final. “I play tennis mainly to be able to reach the finals of Grand Slams. Here I am, so I cannot complain about anything,” he was quoted as saying by BBC.