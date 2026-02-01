What Djokovic and Alcaraz said ahead of the biggest sporting cynosure of Sunday – the history-laden Aus Open final

While an adductor-slash-cramps flared up during Carlos Alcaraz’s semifinal, Novak Djokovic entered the final that will give him his record 25th Slam with opponents literally crumbling, like Musetti. But the five-set semis for each of them meant neither finalist trained on Saturday, focusing on recovery instead.
“(Carlos) also had a big match, but he has 15-16 years on me. Biologically I think it’s going to be a bit easier for him to recover,” Djokovic said ahead of the final. “I play tennis mainly to be able to reach the finals of Grand Slams. Here I am, so I cannot complain about anything,” he was quoted as saying by BBC.
But gunning for his 25th as the oldest man to try to win this, with the World egging him on to go past Margaret Court, Djokovic had his say on the chatter that has surrounded his efforts to keep trying with the word ‘old’ tossed at him by all and sundry. He said he never stopped doubting the doubters.
“I never stopped doubting. I never stopped believing in myself. There’s a lot of people that doubt me,” Djokovic said with snarling relish. “I see there is a lot of experts all of a sudden that wanted to retire me or have retired me many times the last couple of years. I want to thank them all, because they gave me strength. They gave me motivation to prove them wrong.” Backing himself into a neat corner from where he comes all punches blazing is as old as Djokovic’s first of 10 Aus Open Slam wins. And he hopes to summon that feeling to beat Alcaraz 16 years his junior.
Alcaraz himself is attempting to wrap up a career Grand Slam, trying to become the youngest to do it, and the AO is the missing link. He was asked if he had to pick completing the career Slam now instead of the three majors this season, Alcaraz said: “I would choose this one. I would rather win this one than the (other) three so I can complete the Grand Slam and be the youngest ever to do it.”