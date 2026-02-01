What did Novak Djokovic do in the pre-season that helped him get past Sinner and makes him favourite against Alcaraz

Marion Bartoli, former world number one and Wimbledon champion, explained how 24-time Grand Slam champion charted his way into yet another Australian Open final this year.

By: Express News Service
2 min readUpdated: Feb 1, 2026 01:57 PM IST
Novak Djokovic is looking at another date with history on Sunday at the Australian Open. (AP Photo)Novak Djokovic is looking at another date with history on Sunday at the Australian Open. (AP Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Marion Bartoli, former world number one and Wimbledon champion had spent time with Novak Djokovic during his pre-season training camp in Dubai ahead of the 2026 season, and told Tennis.com what he was working on.

She narrated that Djokovic had done everything to stay on level with the two young rivals. “Novak shows immense intelligence, knowing he had to close the gap on the level of Jannik and Carlos, and therefore work even harder,” she told Tennis.com.

FOLLOW: Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE Score, Australian Open Final 2026

Late-night sessions in the gym proved useful, she said, adding, “That’s exactly what he did in the pre-season in Dubai, hitting the court every day—where I was lucky enough to watch some of his training sessions—staying in the gym until late at night, putting in the effort to identify what he was missing.”

It’s what assured her that could help him even as the semifinal against Sinner stretched to five, well past midnight. “He managed to elevate his game to another level. I was convinced he could do it, even if the challenge was enormous. This performance is just like him, just like his career,” said the Frenchwoman, Tennis.com adding that those little adjustments eventually helped him reach the Australian Open final.

The fifth set could well have gone Sinner’s way, but Djokovic pulled out some epic serves to deny him the break point conversions.

“It illustrates this constant ability—as very few players can manage—to adapt. He saved all those break points in the fifth set (eight in total). Down 0-40 after breaking serve, he fired a second serve at 189 km/h down the T, followed by an extremely tough lob to handle,” Bartoli explained.

“It’s 1 a.m., you’ve been grinding for 4 hours, it’s a shot where he could falter, and he pulls off an exceptional smash. It’s pure Djokovic: an infinite capacity to reinvent himself, to find solutions, to tap every last mental, physical, and tennis resource,” she was quoted as saying by Tennis.com.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE Score, Australian Open Final 2026
Djokovic vs Alcaraz Live Score, Australian Open 2026 Final
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score: Pakistan have won the toss and chosen to bowl first
Ishan goes big, Arshdeep gets five as India seal series in style
Arshdeep
Why Indian badminton should refrain from anointing any youngster as the Saina-Sindhu successor - the heir isn't apparent
India's crop of promising badminton juniors is a boon. (Reuters/Badminton Photo/File)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement

Photos

The players wore traditional temple attire
Indian Cricket Team visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of final T20I vs NZ
Advertisement
Best of Express
In Budget 2026, why the push for rare earth corridors in Odisha, Kerala, TN, Andhra
Rare Earth Corridors
Foreign travel now cheaper, F&O trading attracts higher tax
Budget 2025-26 had ringed in a major relief for income-tax payers as the slab rates were changed under the new tax regime.
As wedding rumours swirl, a look at Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s love story, from Geetha Govindam to secret getaways
Rashmika Mandanna finds love in Vijay Deverakonda
Namita Thapar calls Bonkers Corner her most meaningful deal on Shark Tank India 5: ‘Journeys like these deserve to be seen’
Namita Thapar shares post on Shubham Gupta who bagged a deal on Shark Tank India Season 5
Watch: Atif Aslam’s Islamabad concert triggers laugh riot after fan hijacks stage with ‘extremely off-key’ performance
Atif Aslam kept looking at the fun and chuckling at his rendition "Tere Liye"
This Indian founder replaced real dating with a custom-engineered AI girlfriend; Nikhil Kamath reacts: 'dating apps can be stressful'
Nikhil Kamath asked why Shubham preferred an AI companion over a real relationship
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE Score, Australian Open Final 2026
Djokovic vs Alcaraz Live Score, Australian Open 2026 Final
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score: Pakistan have won the toss and chosen to bowl first
Hate speeches in a civilised country are deplorable
Hindutva, Hindutva agenda, Hindutva ideology, hate speech, hate speeches, Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, hatred towards muslims, muslims discrimination, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
Trump repeatedly clashed with Jerome Powell over interest rates. Will his Fed pick, Kevin Warsh, cut rates?
Kevin Warsh
The Ultimate Escape Artists: 10 animals that can 'flatten' their bodies to fit anywhere
flat
Apple’s second-largest acquisition isn’t about the iPhone, but entering a market it hasn’t set foot in yet
Apple acquisition
Advertisement
Feb 01: Latest News