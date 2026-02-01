What did Novak Djokovic do in the pre-season that helped him get past Sinner and makes him favourite against Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic is looking at another date with history on Sunday at the Australian Open. (AP Photo)

Marion Bartoli, former world number one and Wimbledon champion had spent time with Novak Djokovic during his pre-season training camp in Dubai ahead of the 2026 season, and told Tennis.com what he was working on.

She narrated that Djokovic had done everything to stay on level with the two young rivals. “Novak shows immense intelligence, knowing he had to close the gap on the level of Jannik and Carlos, and therefore work even harder,” she told Tennis.com.

Late-night sessions in the gym proved useful, she said, adding, “That’s exactly what he did in the pre-season in Dubai, hitting the court every day—where I was lucky enough to watch some of his training sessions—staying in the gym until late at night, putting in the effort to identify what he was missing.”