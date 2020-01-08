‘Went out of control,’ says Tsitsipas on racket swipe that injured father

Stefanos Tsitsipas was involved in a bizarre courtside moment in the ATP Cup on Tuesday, when he ended up injuring his father with a wild swipe of his racket. (Reuters Photo) Stefanos Tsitsipas was involved in a bizarre courtside moment in the ATP Cup on Tuesday, when he ended up injuring his father with a wild swipe of his racket. (Reuters Photo)

Stefanos Tsitsipas, who accidentally hit father Apostolos with a racket swipe in a mid-match fit of rage during Tuesday’s ATP Cup match against Nick Kyrgios, regretted that things went out of control but said that he forgot about it immediately.

The Greek 21-year-old, ranked sixth in the world, lost 7-6(7) 6-7(3) 7-6(5) and took out his frustration after losing the opening set tiebreak.

“It happened accidentally, I didn’t mean to do it and straight away forgot about it and moved on from there,” Tsitsipas told reporters. “It happens, I wasn’t aiming to do that. It just went out of control, unfortunately.

“Maybe I’ll stay in my room for three days, grounded by my father,” he added, laughing.

Apostolos Tsitsipas, the player’s father and coach, who was sitting beside the court, was the unintended victim of the player’s frustration after this tie-break. Tsitsipas wildly swung his racquet in the general direction of his bench and chipped his father’s arm.

After being hit by the racquet, Tsitsipas’s father decided to retreat to safety and moved away from the bench, muttering a few words to his son and nursing his injured arm.

Tsitsipas’s mother was then seen coming down from the stands and giving her son a furious volley of words.

