scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

‘Weak leadership’ [in women’s tennis], winning Wimbledon ‘not the greatest experience,’ says Elena Rybakina

Rybakina has dropped to 25th in the world because ranking points were not awarded and is seeded 25th at the US Open.

Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, returns a shot to Madison Keys, of the United States, during the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament. (AP)

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina has hit out at the “weak leadership” on women’s tour in tennis and said that winning the biggest title of her career was “not the greatest experience”.

The reason for her disillusionment is that she couldn’t garner any ranking points from Wimbledon as the tournament was stripped off points as they had banned Russian and Belarusian players. She feels as if she feels like “I am not the Wimbledon champion”.

“I would say [winning Wimbledon] was a great achievement for me. But experience-wise I would say it was not the greatest,” she said. “I’m super proud of my team, of course.”

Rybakina has dropped to 25th in the world because ranking points were not awarded and is seeded 25th at the US Open.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Twitter stonewalls Parliamentary panel queries, gets a week to respondPremium
Twitter stonewalls Parliamentary panel queries, gets a week to respond
Year later, Afghan media struggles to survive: ‘no law, only restrictions’Premium
Year later, Afghan media struggles to survive: ‘no law, only restrictions’
‘Insulting, immature, childish’: Azad is first to exit with gloves off fo...Premium
‘Insulting, immature, childish’: Azad is first to exit with gloves off fo...
UPSC Key-August 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right t...Premium
UPSC Key-August 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right t...
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

She went on to question the way the tour is organised. “I think this is the problem of the structure of the tour. Honestly, a bit weak leadership because we have so many things going on. It was my dream to win Wimbledon.

Rybakina, 23, a Russian-born player who moved to Kazakhstan was the surprise winner at Wimbledon after she beat the Tunisian Ons Jabeur.

“Of course, it’s not nice. But in the end I know the goal is to win. It gives more motivation, keep on winning … It’s a pity. I feel like I’m not the Wimbledon champion.”

First published on: 27-08-2022 at 07:16:58 am
Next Story

Delhi: Woman claims assaulted by man on instance of Youtuber

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Anurag Thakur: 'Kejriwal kingpin in excise... AAP’s habit to shoot & scoot'
Idea Exchange

Anurag Thakur: 'Kejriwal kingpin in excise... AAP’s habit to shoot & scoot'

When asked if he's writing a romantic novel in Telugu, CJI Ramana says...
Delhi Confidential

When asked if he's writing a romantic novel in Telugu, CJI Ramana says...

Twitter stonewalls Parliamentary panel queries, gets a week to respond

Twitter stonewalls Parliamentary panel queries, gets a week to respond

Premium
Chhattisgarh's forest 'by mistake': the case, and the law explained

Chhattisgarh's forest 'by mistake': the case, and the law explained

Nostalgia in ageing Sharjah, a coldness in future-ready Dubai
Cricket in the desert

Nostalgia in ageing Sharjah, a coldness in future-ready Dubai

Sonali Phogat was given ‘obnoxious’ chemical: police

Sonali Phogat was given ‘obnoxious’ chemical: police

Explained Books: An economic history of independent India

Explained Books: An economic history of independent India

Punjab Police file 1,850-page chargesheet against 24
Moosewala murder case

Punjab Police file 1,850-page chargesheet against 24

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk
In Pics: Oleksandr Usyk beats Anthony Joshua, keeps heavyweight belts
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 27: Latest News