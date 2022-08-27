‘Weak leadership’ [in women’s tennis], winning Wimbledon ‘not the greatest experience,’ says Elena Rybakina

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina has hit out at the “weak leadership” on women’s tour in tennis and said that winning the biggest title of her career was “not the greatest experience”.

The reason for her disillusionment is that she couldn’t garner any ranking points from Wimbledon as the tournament was stripped off points as they had banned Russian and Belarusian players. She feels as if she feels like “I am not the Wimbledon champion”.

“I would say [winning Wimbledon] was a great achievement for me. But experience-wise I would say it was not the greatest,” she said. “I’m super proud of my team, of course.”

Rybakina has dropped to 25th in the world because ranking points were not awarded and is seeded 25th at the US Open.

She went on to question the way the tour is organised. “I think this is the problem of the structure of the tour. Honestly, a bit weak leadership because we have so many things going on. It was my dream to win Wimbledon.

Rybakina, 23, a Russian-born player who moved to Kazakhstan was the surprise winner at Wimbledon after she beat the Tunisian Ons Jabeur.

“Of course, it’s not nice. But in the end I know the goal is to win. It gives more motivation, keep on winning … It’s a pity. I feel like I’m not the Wimbledon champion.”