We will have many more moments to share together in future: Rafael Nadal reacts to Roger Federer’s retirement

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are two of the names most synonymous with an entire generation of tennis fans. They are like fire and ice, two sides of the same coin, names that have intertwined with each other in what feels like an eternity.

On Thursday, one of them announced his retirement breaking the hearts of millions of fans. Swiss icon Roger Federer said in a farewell note on Twitter that he is bringing the curtain down on his illustrious career. It was an end of an era and more importantly, the end of one of the most storied rivalry in modern tennis.

Like many who wished Federer on this day, Nadal would also take to Twitter and wish his rival and friend the best.

— Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) September 15, 2022

“Dear Roger, my friend and rival. I wish this day would have never come. It’s a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world. It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court,” he Spaniard tweeted.

“We will have many more moments to share together in the future, there are still lots of things to do together, we know that. For now, I truly wish you all the happiness with your wife, Mirka, your kids, your family and enjoy what’s ahead of you. I’ll see you in London @LaverCup,” he added in a follow up tweet.

Federer, the 20-time Grand Slam singles champion will team up with Nadal to play doubles at the Laver Cup in London in October.