Saturday, September 08, 2018
WATCH: What is the floss? Latest fad at US Open

The Jonas brothers linked their arms, chugged their beers before standing up to do 'the floss' for the crowd at the US Open 2018.

By: Sports Desk | Published: September 8, 2018 10:15:35 am
Jonas Brothers doing the floss at the US Open 2018. (Source: Screengrab)
Here is what is trending from the US Open. Spotted in the audience were the Jonas Brothers including Joe and Kevin who put up a show for the viewers when the camers zoomed in on them. The brothers linked their arms, chugged their beers before standing up to do ‘the floss’ for the crowd.

For those who are not aware, floss is a viral dance step that is currently a craze. A video of Joe and Kevin has been trending in which the two are seen first chugging their beers after locking arms and then flossing for the audience. Not present with his brothers, Nick Jonas commented on Joe’s floss video with “FOMO” (“fear of missing out”).

Nick was, however, present on a different day along with Joe at the US Open. While Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner accompanied fiance Joe, Nick was seen with the newly added family member and Indian celebrity Priyanka Chopra, who also shared a picture of the four of them together on her official Instagram account. Priyanka’s mother Madhu was also present at the Grand Slam tournament.

US Open also had the attendance of Hugh Jackman, Ben Stiller, Anna Wintour and Gayle King among others.

