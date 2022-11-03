Watch: Stan Wawrinka tells Holger Rune not to act like a baby on court

After a gruelling three sets in the second round of the Paris Masters, Stan Wawrinka had a stern message for Holger Rune.

“My advice to you is that you stop acting like a baby, on the court, Ok?,” Wawrinka told Rune after their match.

Stan Wawrinka had a 𝒔𝒑𝒊𝒄𝒚 message for Holger Rune after their Paris Masters clash 💬😳 pic.twitter.com/y3gfoPVx8m — Eurosport (@eurosport) November 2, 2022

Holger Rune saved three match points in a 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (3) win over Stan Wawrinka.

Rune lost the opening set against Wawrinka on a late break, and the Swiss again threatened a decisive closing blow at 5-4 in the second. But Rune saved two match points to start a run of three straight games and force a decider. There was just one break point on offer in the final set, and it doubled as a match point with Rune serving to stay alive at 5-6.

The 19-year-old stood firm to hold and won his final eight service points as he ran away with the tie-break.

Rune will face 10th seed Hubert Hurkacz on Wednesday.

A finalist in three of his past four events, including a title run in Stockholm, Rune has now won 14 of his past 16 matches. It’s a stretch that earned him his debut in the Top 20 of the Pepperstone ATP Rankings, as he began this week as the World No. 18.