scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Watch: Stan Wawrinka tells Holger Rune not to act like a baby on court

Holger Rune defeated Stan Wawrinka 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (3) to move into the third round of the Paris Masters.

Wawrinka and Rune after the match. (Screengrab)

After a gruelling three sets in the second round of the Paris Masters, Stan Wawrinka had a stern message for Holger Rune.

“My advice to you is that you stop acting like a baby, on the court, Ok?,” Wawrinka told Rune after their match.

Holger Rune saved three match points in a 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (3) win over Stan Wawrinka.

Rune lost the opening set against Wawrinka on a late break, and the Swiss again threatened a decisive closing blow at 5-4 in the second. But Rune saved two match points to start a run of three straight games and force a decider. There was just one break point on offer in the final set, and it doubled as a match point with Rune serving to stay alive at 5-6.

The 19-year-old stood firm to hold and won his final eight service points as he ran away with the tie-break.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Rune will face 10th seed Hubert Hurkacz on Wednesday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...Premium
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 electionPremium
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 election
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clockPremium
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clock
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...

A finalist in three of his past four events, including a title run in Stockholm, Rune has now won 14 of his past 16 matches. It’s a stretch that earned him his debut in the Top 20 of the Pepperstone ATP Rankings, as he began this week as the World No. 18.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-11-2022 at 10:42:17 am
Next Story

Hyderabad police seize Rs 1.27 crore unaccounted cash, arrest three Hawala operators

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India inch closer to semi final after nervy win in Adelaide
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 03: Latest News
Courage has no gender, be creatively courageous- Rouble Nagi  
Courage has no gender, be creatively courageous- Rouble Nagi  

Leading a simple life surrounded and loved by people, Rouble Nagi is a Mumbai based artist and social activist who strongly believes in changing the mindset of people with art and colors.

Made In Heaven
Made In Heaven