Watch: Venus Williams gives epic reply to reporter in Wimbledon press conference

At this year’s Wimbledon, Venus Williams finally made her comeback to tennis after more than a year since she was seen on court. She is playing the mixed doubles event alongside Andy Murray’s elder brother Jamie Murray and after winning their first-round match, the team was asked by a reporter “Are you in it to win it, or is the first target just to get past the third round where Serena and Andy came a cropper?”

Jamie Murray said, “We’re better than that, come on.” However, Venus added on, saying “We’re in it for a stroll. Come on.”

The reporter asked another question, “Are you in it for the experience, or are you in it to go all the way?” Venus quickly replied, “Are you going to write a good article or a halfway decent one?” After listening to her answer, Jamie Murray started smiling.

Five of Williams’ major singles titles came at Wimbledon. She has also won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles, all with sister Serena, including six at the All England Club. In addition, she has two major titles in mixed doubles. In Grand Slam tournaments, Jamie Murray has won two doubles titles and five mixed doubles titles.