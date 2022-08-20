Watch: The Carlos Alcaraz rally that had Cincinnati on its feet in his 6-7, 7-6, 4-6 loss against Cameron Norrie

Carlos Alcaraz lost the three-hour thriller against British number one Cameron Norrie, but he showed the glimpse of pure madness and brought the house on its feet with some sensational tennis.

Alcaraz produced one of the points of the season at 5/4 in the second-set tie-break. The electric exchange sparked the 19-year-old into life, but Norrie held his nerve even as the momentum swelled across the net.

British number one Cameron Norrie held off third seed Carlos Alcaraz to claim a 7-6(4) 6-7(4) 6-4 win and book his place in the semi-finals, where he will face Borna Coric after the Croatian saw off Felix Auger Aliassime 6-4 6-4.

With the loss, Alcaraz drops to 17-4 at the ATP Masters 1000s this season and loses the chance to claim his third title at that level on the year — a feat that would have lifted him to a new career-high of World No 2. Instead, he remains at No 4 in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings, leaving an opening for Stefanos Tsitsipas to pass him with the Cincinnati title.

Norrie squandered a 4-1 lead in the second set before roaring back from 1-3 down in the decider to topple the 19-year-old Spaniard.

“I just wanted to hang tough with him. I thought I had the advantage in physicality and the legs and I was just trying to make every rally as physical as I could,” said Norrie.

Alcaraz, seeking his third ATP Masters 1000 title this season, was left to rue a string of break point opportunities, converting just two from 13 as Norrie got the better of his opponent’s serve at 4-4 in the third set to secure the win.

“It was a really good battle and just what I needed ahead of the US Open,” added Norrie.