Watch: The Carlos Alcaraz rally that had Cincinnati on its feet in his 6-7, 7-6, 4-6 loss against Cameron Norrie

Carlos Alcaraz lost the three-hour thriller against British number one Cameron Norrie, but he showed the glimpse of pure madness and brought the house on its feet with some sensational tennis.
Alcaraz produced one of the points of the season at 5/4 in the second-set tie-break. The electric exchange sparked the 19-year-old into life, but Norrie held his nerve even as the momentum swelled across the net.
PURE MADNESS 🤯#CincyTennis | @carlosalcaraz pic.twitter.com/yoSoH6wT4v
— Western & Southern Open (@CincyTennis) August 20, 2022
British number one Cameron Norrie held off third seed Carlos Alcaraz to claim a 7-6(4) 6-7(4) 6-4 win and book his place in the semi-finals, where he will face Borna Coric after the Croatian saw off Felix Auger Aliassime 6-4 6-4.
With the loss, Alcaraz drops to 17-4 at the ATP Masters 1000s this season and loses the chance to claim his third title at that level on the year — a feat that would have lifted him to a new career-high of World No 2. Instead, he remains at No 4 in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings, leaving an opening for Stefanos Tsitsipas to pass him with the Cincinnati title.
Norrie squandered a 4-1 lead in the second set before roaring back from 1-3 down in the decider to topple the 19-year-old Spaniard.
“I just wanted to hang tough with him. I thought I had the advantage in physicality and the legs and I was just trying to make every rally as physical as I could,” said Norrie.
Alcaraz, seeking his third ATP Masters 1000 title this season, was left to rue a string of break point opportunities, converting just two from 13 as Norrie got the better of his opponent’s serve at 4-4 in the third set to secure the win.
Subscriber Only Stories
“It was a really good battle and just what I needed ahead of the US Open,” added Norrie.
Day after CBI raids, Manish Sisodia says: ‘Centre worried about Arvind Kejriwal, not corruption’
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022
‘Am I right, doctors?’ Debina Bonnerjee says pregnancy can happen within 6 months of giving birth if a woman is not lactating
‘Am I right doctors?’ Debina Bonnerjee says pregnancy can happen within 6 months of giving birth if a woman is not lactating
India opt to bowl first
'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets'Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Sumit Antil, Yogesh Kathuniya create new world records at Para Nationals
Gujarat Congress MLAs request President to revoke decision to release convicts of Bilkis Bano case
Unsung Heroes: Undercover wildlife officer to rescuer and anti-manjha activist, Rajesh Kumar dons many hats
Art Street: A memorial off Eastern Freeway to honour cop who was killed while chasing criminals in 1979
TikTok browser can track users’ keystrokes, according to new research
Veteran film producer KC Sharma passes away
Under Virat Kohli India led the way in development of Test cricket, says Graeme Smith
Airport fashion: Shahid-Mira to Salman Khan, celebs keep it fuss-free
We don’t influence share price, making efforts to become profitable: Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma
Laal Singh Chaddha sees some hope in international market, worldwide collection crosses Rs 100 cr mark
Cantabile Pune to conduct ‘Thankful’ concert on August 28 , raise funds for old age home
Headbutt Trial: Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs’ ex-girlfriend calls him ‘compulsive liar’, accuses of cheating with a cricketer’s wife