Watch: Novak Djokovic’s first ever tennis lesson as 4-year-old kid

A video of 4-year-old Djokovic has surfaced on social media following his ATP Finals victory on Sunday.

The Serb claimed a record-equaling sixth ATP Finals title by beating the third-seeded Casper Ruud on Sunday to top a fantastic finish to the season. In the viral video, Young Djokovic plays tennis with his coach.

The video of the tennis star playing at such a tender age has left fans in awe. A fan reacted, “Thank you for sharing this.”

How wonderful this clip is !! Thank you for share this

Another wrote, Aah! How cute & talented!

Aah! 🥰 How cute & talented! 🎾👏👏

Djokovic began playing tennis at the age of four and swiftly rose through the junior ranks. Despite the challenges of growing up in the 1990s war-torn Serbia, he eventually rose to the top of the continent’s 14-and-under rankings in Europe and then the continent’s 16-and-under rankings before going professional in 2003. At the age of 18, Djokovic rose to the top 100 of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), and in July 2006, he achieved his first ATP victory.

Djokovic won 7-5, 6-3 to secure his first title at the event since 2015 and match Roger Federer’s record.

The 35-year-old Djokovic, who had lost his two previous finals at the event, raised his arms and smiled broadly after sealing the match with an ace.

Djokovic became the oldest champion at the prestigious year-end tournament and also earned the largest payday in tennis history as he walked away with $4.7 million for claiming the ATP Finals trophy undefeated.

Djokovic has ended the year with an 18-1 record after winning trophies in Tel Aviv and Astana before reaching the Paris Masters final. His five titles this season also include triumphs at Wimbledon and in Rome.