WATCH: Six-time Australian Open champion Roger Federer denied entry into locker room without accreditation card

Roger Federer found out recently that he may be one of the greatest tennis players of all time but that is not enough if you want to gain entry in the locker room. In a video that has been circulated on Twitter, the Swiss great can be seen stopped and ask was earlier this week when he was stopped by a security guard from accessing the locker room.

In the video, the six-time Australian Open champion can be seen being stalled at the entrance of the locker room by a security guard when he was unable to produce his tournament accreditation badge. Players, staff, and media are supposed to wear identification badges to access secure areas around the Melbourne Park arena.

Federer didn’t argue over the interruption and patiently waited for his entourage to catch up with him. He was finally allowed when one of his team members flashed the badge at the security guard. The security guard in response nodded and smiled back with satisfaction knowing that he wasn’t duped by a doppelganger.

After beating USA’s Taylor Fritz 6-2,7-5,6-2 in third-round, Federer will continue his bid for a record seventh Australian Open title against Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round on Sunday.