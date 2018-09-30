WATCH: Serena Williams’ powerful video for Breast Cancer Awareness

Follow Us:
Sunday, September 30, 2018
Serena Williams grabbed headlines after releasing a video of herself singing Australian rock classic 'I Touch Myself' to remind women to check their breasts regularly.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: September 30, 2018 10:32:06 pm
Serena Williams sang the Australian rock classic ‘I Touch Myself’ in the video. (Source: Serena Williams Instagram)
Tennis star Serena Williams released a video of herself singing Australian rock classic ‘I Touch Myself’ to remind women to check their breasts regularly. She posted a video on Instagram as part of a Breast Cancer Network Australia initiative in which she is topless and sings the song. Admitting that she had to get out of her “comfort zone”, Williams created her own rendition of The Divinyls global hit song.

“Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it’s an issue that affects all women of all colours, all around the world. Early detection is key – it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that,” she wrote on the caption to the post.

“The music video is part of the I Touch Myself Project which was created in honour of celebrated diva, Chrissy Amphlett, who passed away from breast cancer, and who gave us her hit song to remind women to put their health first,” she added.

The project, I Touch Myself, is supported and sponsored by bra manufacturer Berlei. The roped in Serena this year to renew and broaden exposure for the campaign. Meanwhile, rock band- The Divinyls were inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2006 before splitting in 2007.

