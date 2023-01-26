scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
Watch: Sania Mirza’s son, Rohan Bopanna’s daughter celebrate victory after parents cruised to Australian Open mixed doubles final

Sania Mirza, in the final Grand Slam of her career, alongside compatriot Rohan Bopanna, reached the final of the mixed doubles event after defeating the third-seeded pairing of England’s Neal Skupski and United States’ Desirae Krawczyk 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), (10-6).

Sania Mirza- Rohan BopannaSania can be seen celebrating her win with son Izhaan Mirza and Rohan Bopanna picked up his daughter Tridha after booking their place in the mixed doubles final. (Screengrabs)
In a heart-warming video shared by Australian Open’s official instagram handle, Indian Tennis Doubles pair of Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna were seen embracing their children after the duo reached the finals of the Australian Open on Wednesday. In the video, Sania can be seen celebrating her win with son Izhaan Mirza and Rohan Bopanna picked up his daughter Tridha after booking their place in the mixed doubles final.

The mother-son duo shared a wholesome moment as minutes after Sania’s victory, son Izhaan comes running to her and she lifts him in her arms.

Sania Mirza, in the final Grand Slam of her career, alongside compatriot Rohan Bopanna, reached the final of the mixed doubles event after defeating the third-seeded pairing of England’s Neal Skupski and United States’ Desirae Krawczyk 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), (10-6).

The Sania-Bopanna partnership, in their final outing, will play their very first Grand Slam final. Most notably the duo reached the semifinal at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Mirza is a two-time Australian Open champion, having won the mixed doubles event alongside Mahesh Bhupathi in 2009, and the women’s doubles event alongside Martina Hingis in 2016. Bopanna, on the other hand, has never won in Melbourne but did reach the mixed doubles final in 2018 alongside Timea Babos.

They await the winner between the Brazilian pairing of Rafael Matos and Luisa Stefani, and the Australian pairing of Olivia Gadecki and Marc Polmans, in the other semifinal.

First published on: 26-01-2023 at 13:15 IST
