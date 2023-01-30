Watch: Friends and family throw a surprise party for Sania Mirza on her return from Australian Open

After returning back from her last yet brilliant stint at the Australian Open, ace Tennis star Sania Mirza was welcomed to a surprise party planned by her friends and family in her Dubai house.

Sania took to Instagram to share snippets of the party. She wrote, “When you come home to this and realise you have the best friends and family in the world My Dubai Fam. Thank you guys Ps: For a change was actually surprised”

In the video, Sania can be seen entering the house with her son Izhaan. And, as soon as she entered, her friends and family started cheering for her with the Indian flag. The tennis champion then went on to hug everyone.

As per media reports, Sania’s husband and Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik was also a part of her retirement celebration and he welcomed Mirza with a bouquet of flowers.

Earlier, Malik took to Twitter to congratulate wife on her achievement. He wrote, “You are the much needed hope for all the women in sports. Super proud of you for all you have achieved in your career. You’re an inspiration for many, keep going strong. Many congratulations on an unbelievable career…”

About Sania’s last game, in the final Grand Slam event of her career, Sania, alongside compatriot Rohan Bopanna, narrowly missed out on the title. The duo, vying for their first Major together, were defeated 6-7 (2), 2-6 by Brazilians Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos in the final.

It was the 11th Grand Slam final of Sania’s storied career, in which she has won 43 doubles titles – including six Grand Slams – and spent 91 weeks as the World No. 1 women’s doubles career.