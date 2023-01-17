Watch: Daniil Medvedev hits back at a rowdy Australian Open fan, leaves crowd startled

World no. 8 Russian tennis champion Daniil Medvedev has yet again made headlines for his short-temper as he hit back at a fan during the Australian Open on Monday.

During the final point of the match, Medvedev told a heckler to ‘f*** off’.

Watch video:

The crowd was left visibly startled by Medvedev’s rude remark to the heckler.

The chair umpire acted immediately and warned Medvedev: ‘Code violation, audible obscenity, warning Mr Medvedev’.

However, The Russian was not done yet. He glared at the heckler and demanded they be silent before making comical faces and shaking his head before getting back to play.

This is not the first time that Medvedev lost his cool during the game, In 2022, during the semi-final, he lashed out at the Melbourne Park fans, his opponent and the chair umpire.

He called the crowd idiots and that they don’t have brains.

‘They are idiots. No brains, empty brains,’ he said to the chair umpire at a change of ends. ‘Probably in their life, it must be very bad.’

Going further, he labelled the crowd ‘disrespectful’ in his post-match media conference.

‘A thousand people would be like, ‘Tsss, tsss, tsss’. That sound. It’s disappointing. It’s disrespectful,’ he said.

Even the chair umpire could not escape his wrath, he said that the umpire would be a coward if he did not penalise Tsitsipas. ‘If you don’t, you are a small cat,’ he said.

Medvedev also revealed that he was targeted because of his nationality.

‘I think nationality plays a key, ‘I can definitely see when you [are] playing somebody from the other country, they would go for them and not for [the] Russian… or something like this.

‘I feel there is a lot more buzz about tennis in Russia right now. Hopefully, we’ll try to get more people to go for us.’