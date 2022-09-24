scorecardresearch
WATCH: Roger Federer’s insane through the net shot in his farewell match with Rafael Nadal

Even though Federer clarified later that the shot wasn't meant to be, it was still a candy of the eye for everyone in attendance at the O2 Arena in London.

Screengrab: Federer squeezing a forehand through the net. (Laver Cup)

“Even in his last match, he’s given us something we’ve never seen before.”

Roger Federer wasn’t going to bid adieu in the way of mere mortals. The 20-time grand slam winner produced a moment of brilliance only he could during his farewell match at the 2022 Laver Cup as he partnered with Rafael Nadal against Team World’s Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

In the first set, the 41-year-old managed to squeeze a forehand through the net where the chord attaches to the post. Despite the narrow space it travelled through, the ball also managed to beat the Team World duo at the other side of the court. Here, have a look.

The replay played on the giant screen led to a big gasp at the O2 Arena in London. A dad joke would follow in the subsequent break near courtside, “My eye is still good.” Novak Djokovic burst in laughter.

While Rafael Nadal said he couldn’t track the exact position Federer’s shot went through in real time, the latter would clarify that it wasn’t an intentional one. Right. As if we would believe him.

The Swiss and Spanish emerged victorious in the first set of the doubles match at the 2022 Laver Cup but went on to lose the next two as Team World mounted a comeback after being 2-0 down earlier in the day.

Federer had announced last week that this would be his final event at the ATP tour after a career that lasted nearly a quarter of a century.

First published on: 24-09-2022 at 09:47:53 am
