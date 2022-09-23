Watch: Roger Federer warms up for Laver Cup by playing table tennis in tuxedo

Roger Federer is all set to play his last match in professional tennis when he will team up with his longtime rival Rafael Nadal for Team Europe against the Team World doubles pairing of Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock on Friday.

But before his final swansong, the swiss maestro uploaded a video of himself – in his tuxedo. He captioned it: “Just a quick warmup before the gala.”

just a quick warmup before the gala 🏓 pic.twitter.com/U4udl8hKV4 — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) September 22, 2022

Roger Federer can be seen playing table tennis with Team World’s Diego Schwartzman, before the start of the Laver Cup.

Federer is ending his playing days following a series of operations on his right knee. He hasn’t competed since a quarterfinal loss at Wimbledon to Hubert Hurkacz in July 2021.

In February of this year, when word emerged that Federer would be in London this week, he said Nadal messaged him suggesting they play doubles together again. They teamed up to win a doubles match during the first Laver Cup in 2017.

“I’m not sure if I can handle it all. But I’ll try,” the 41-year-old Federer said about his sure-to-be-emotional on-court farewell after 20 major championships, a total of 103 tournament titles and hundreds of weeks at No. 1 across nearly a quarter of a century as a professional tennis player.

“Sitting here,” Federer said Thursday at a team news conference, with Nadal, who is 36, to his left, and Djokovic and Murray, both 35, a couple of seats down to his right, “it feels good that I go first from the guys. It feels right.”