Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

Watch: Roger Federer schools Andy Murray about ‘The Shard’ in London

Federer is in London ahead of the Laver Cup, an event founded by his management team that begins Friday with the fifth edition of its Team Europe vs Team World format.

Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Bjorn Borg can been seen walking on the streets of London. (Screengrab)

Roger Federer is known for his elegant style of play, for his longevity, for his 20 Grand Slam titles — and for occasional tears in his most emotional post-match moments, whether after victory or defeat. But ahead of the fifth edition of Team Europe vs Team World in the Laver Cup, the Swiss great also showed how good his general knowledge of London is.

In one video shared by Eurosport, which is going viral on social media, Roger Federer can be seen giving lessons to Andy Murray about London.

In an interesting conversation, while roaming around the streets of London, Andy Murray pointed toward the Shard and asked, “What building is this one?” Pat came to the reply from Roger Federer, ‘The Shard.’

Murray seemed confused after watching the architecture of the 300m-high building ‘The Shard’, which is made up of 11,000 glass panels, is the tallest in England’s capital. From a distance, it looks like The Shard doesn’t even have a roof. A curious Murray again asked: “That is the Shard yeah? So what’s happened to it?”

Federer explained to Murray that The Shard was deliberately made to look like it hadn’t been finished.

“That’s how it is. It’s like broken glass,” said Roger.

Thereafter, Novak Djokovic, who is also a member of Team Europe, took a sly dig at Andy Murran and said: “Andy, he is giving you lessons about London.”

Federer had announced last week via social media that he would be retiring after the Laver Cup, said it took him a bit to get used to the idea of stepping away from the competition.

But it was something he understood he needed to do after running into setbacks in July during his rehabilitation from what was his third surgery on his right knee in about one and half year.

He will play doubles for Team Europe against Team World on Day 1 of the event, and then give way to 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini for singles over the weekend.

First published on: 22-09-2022 at 11:21:37 am
