Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

WATCH: Roger Federer on the Laver Cup court preparing for his final goodbye, also featuring the great Bjorn Borg

The 20-time grand slam winner had announced last week that the upcoming event would be his final at the ATP tour.

Roger Federer, Bjorn Borg and Stefanos Tsitsipas pose for a selfie at the Laver Cup court in London. (Photo: Laver Cup/Twitter)

Having announced last week that the upcoming Laver Cup would be he last professional Tennis appearance, Roger Federer underwent his first jamming session on the court in London.

The Swiss international was joined by Greek professional, Stefanos Tsitsipas on the other side of the court. The Laver Cup Twitter page recently shared a video of the duo practicing and conversating ahead of the event that begins on Friday, September 23. With a special appearance from the former Swedish world number one, 11 time grand slam winner and captain of team Europe, Bjorn Borg. A session that ended with the trio taking a selfie.

“You have the big four (Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Murray) it’s very special for Tennis in general – probably the last time they’ll play together. I’m happy to be part of this history,” Borg was quoted by the Laver Cup social media team.

Even though it was expected for some time, Federer took over the Tennis and the sports world by surprise when he made the announcement of his retirement last week.

Tributes from across the world have since poured in and come the Laver Cup, all the eyes will be on the 20 time grand slam winner whose career spanned across four decades.

First published on: 21-09-2022 at 10:34:44 am
