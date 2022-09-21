WATCH: Roger Federer on the Laver Cup court preparing for his final goodbye, also featuring the great Bjorn Borg

Having announced last week that the upcoming Laver Cup would be he last professional Tennis appearance, Roger Federer underwent his first jamming session on the court in London.

The Swiss international was joined by Greek professional, Stefanos Tsitsipas on the other side of the court. The Laver Cup Twitter page recently shared a video of the duo practicing and conversating ahead of the event that begins on Friday, September 23. With a special appearance from the former Swedish world number one, 11 time grand slam winner and captain of team Europe, Bjorn Borg. A session that ended with the trio taking a selfie.

Roger Federer and Stefanos Tsitsipas take their first steps (and swings) back on the #LaverCup court … … with a little help from Bjorn Borg. pic.twitter.com/jp1a9VLsBG — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 20, 2022

“You have the big four (Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Murray) it’s very special for Tennis in general – probably the last time they’ll play together. I’m happy to be part of this history,” Borg was quoted by the Laver Cup social media team.

The best part of #LaverCup: Rivals become teammates 🤝 pic.twitter.com/vNDfPkRxea — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 20, 2022

Even though it was expected for some time, Federer took over the Tennis and the sports world by surprise when he made the announcement of his retirement last week.

Tributes from across the world have since poured in and come the Laver Cup, all the eyes will be on the 20 time grand slam winner whose career spanned across four decades.