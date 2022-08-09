Watch: Roger Federer keeps his word, plays with fan in Zurich

It was the 2017 US Open press conference where a little boy named Izyan Ahmad, who also goes by his nickname “Zizou” asked Swiss tennis icon Roger Federer if “he could please continue to play for eight, nine years so that Zizou could play him when he became a pro.”

Federer replied in the affirmative and Zizou would ask, “Is that a promise?” to which the 20 times Grand Slam winner would reply, “Pinky promise.” Little did Zizou know that 5 years on from that press conference, Roger Federer would actually keep his word to him.

In a video that has since got viral, it was shown that Ahmad was flown to Zurich for what he thought would be a training session and before he could started, he was asked by an employee of the club if he would like a selfie with the manager, who was a big fan of Zizou.

This is the best thing you’ll see today pic.twitter.com/NlCSj002z1 — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) August 9, 2022

“Coach, he knew my name!” and “Talk about VIP” were some early reactions a camera caught of Zizou. Soon, a woman arrived and she was wearing a shirt with Zizou’s face on it.

While all this was happening, a giddy Roger Federer was watching his reactions behind the scenes.

After that, Zizou was escorted to the clay court lined with children who were chanting his name. Soon there was an announcement that proclaimed, “All the young people watching you playing finally against a worthy opponent. Here is your surprise.”

And then the big reveal took place as Roger Federer himself came out from behind the curtains and Zizou’s held his hands over his mouth in disbelief before he could utter, “Hi, Mr Federer.”

“Nice to see you. Roger! We made a promise, right? We’re going to play. Are you ready?” the eight-time Wimbledon winner said as the two shook hands and hugged.