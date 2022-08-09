scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Watch: Roger Federer keeps his word, plays with fan in Zurich

Little did Zizou know that 5 years on from that press conference, Roger Federer would actually keep his word to him.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: August 9, 2022 7:44:34 pm
Roger Federer and Zizou. (Twitter/Screengrab)

It was the 2017 US Open press conference where a little boy named Izyan Ahmad, who also goes by his nickname “Zizou” asked Swiss tennis icon Roger Federer if “he could please continue to play for eight, nine years so that Zizou could play him when he became a pro.”

Federer replied in the affirmative and Zizou would ask, “Is that a promise?” to which the 20 times Grand Slam winner would reply, “Pinky promise.” Little did Zizou know that 5 years on from that press conference, Roger Federer would actually keep his word to him.

In a video that has since got viral, it was shown that Ahmad was flown to Zurich for what he thought would be a training session and before he could started, he was asked by an employee of the club if he would like a selfie with the manager, who was a big fan of Zizou.

“Coach, he knew my name!” and “Talk about VIP” were some early reactions a camera caught of Zizou. Soon, a woman arrived and she was wearing a shirt with Zizou’s face on it.

While all this was happening, a giddy Roger Federer was watching his reactions behind the scenes.

After that, Zizou was escorted to the clay court lined with children who were chanting his name. Soon there was an announcement that proclaimed, “All the young people watching you playing finally against a worthy opponent. Here is your surprise.”

And then the big reveal took place as Roger Federer himself came out from behind the curtains and Zizou’s held his hands over his mouth in disbelief before he could utter, “Hi, Mr Federer.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transge...Premium
UPSC Key-August 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transge...
Streetwise Kolkata – Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh ...Premium
Streetwise Kolkata – Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh ...
As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truthsPremium
As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...

“Nice to see you. Roger! We made a promise, right? We’re going to play. Are you ready?” the eight-time Wimbledon winner said as the two shook hands and hugged.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Buy now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-08-2022 at 07:43:43 pm

Most Popular

1

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

2

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion News Live Updates: 18 ministers, including Chandrakant Patil, take oath

3

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Shinde & Fadnavis walk the tightrope, CM pacifies those overlooked

4

Sushmita Sen parties with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, continues to maintain radio silence about Lalit Modi's relationship announcement. See pics

5

Bihar JD(U)-BJP face off Live Updates: Nitish to meet Governor at 4 pm amid rift in NDA

Featured Stories

Pakistan's recall of its Chess Olympiad team is a self-goal
Pakistan's recall of its Chess Olympiad team is a self-goal
End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
Explained: What is AGM-88 HARM, the new anti-radar missile supplied to Uk...
Explained: What is AGM-88 HARM, the new anti-radar missile supplied to Uk...
Dinosaur footprints in China: the discovery and its importance
Dinosaur footprints in China: the discovery and its importance
TMC totters in poll-bound Tripura as workers defect to Congress in droves
TMC totters in poll-bound Tripura as workers defect to Congress in droves
As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths
As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths
AGM-88 HARM, the new anti-radar missile supplied to Ukraine by US
Explained

AGM-88 HARM, the new anti-radar missile supplied to Ukraine by US

Umpire Rudi Koertzen dies in car crash

Umpire Rudi Koertzen dies in car crash

Pakistan's recall of its Chess Olympiad team is a self-goal
Opinion

Pakistan's recall of its Chess Olympiad team is a self-goal

Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transgender Persons’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transgender Persons’

Premium
India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
C Raja Mohan writes

India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west

Premium
Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh respected by the British
Streetwise Kolkata

Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh respected by the British

Premium
Can this new diabetes drug cure obesity?

Can this new diabetes drug cure obesity?

Anurag Kashyap: No takers for films that are remotely political or religious

Anurag Kashyap: No takers for films that are remotely political or religious

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India finish fourth, win 4 gold medals on final day of CWG 2022
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 09: Latest News